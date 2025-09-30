The India national cricket team clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title after securing a close five-wicket win against the Pakistan national cricket team at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. This was Team India's record-extending ninth title in the Asia Cup. Middle-order batter Tilak Varma smashed a match-winning, unbeaten half-century, which steered Team India to chase down a 147-run target in 19.4 overs. The left-handed batter played a splendid knock of 69* off 53 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes. For his match-winning knock, Tilak was adjudged Player of the Match. 'He Worked Hard To Send Me to Cricket Academy' Tilak Verma Recounts Father’s Sacrifices After International Debut During IND vs WI T20I Series 2023.

The first coach is very special for any cricketer's journey. The first coach in a player's cricketing journey plays a major role in shaping his/her career by guiding him towards the right path. For Indian batter Tilak Varma, his first childhood coach was Salam Bayash. On that note, fans and readers can read below to know about who Tilak Varma's childhood coach, Salam Bayash, is. Tilak Varma Performs Salute, Makes 'V' Gesture With His Fingers After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025 Title Beating Pakistan in Final; Know What The Celebrations Mean.

Meet Tilak Verma’s Childhood Coach Salam Bayash

Salam Bayash, who is a cricket coach from Hyderabad, is fondly known as the childhood coach of the Indian star Tilak Varma. His association with Varma began when he spotted the talent of the then 11-year-old playing tennis ball cricket and took him under his wing at the Legala Cricket Academy, which Bayash helped set up. For those unversed, Tilak Varma's family has credited him as a "godfather" figure who shaped the youngster's cricketing career. Tilak Varma Arrives in Hyderabad, India Batter Receives Warm Welcome After Playing Match-Winning Knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Salam Bayash with Tilak Varma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salam Bayash (@salam_bayash)

In the early days, Salam Bayash used to take Tilak on his two-wheeler for approximately 40 km every single day, ensuring Varma didn't miss practice. Salam also played a critical role when Tilak was rejected from the U-14 squad. Varma's childhood coach forced him not to give up, and he trained the youngster harder and kept his dream alive. Tilak Varma Arrives in Hyderabad, India Batter Receives Warm Welcome After Playing Match-Winning Knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Eventually, Salam's hard work paid off, as Tilak Varma made his debut for Hyderabad against Andhra Pradesh in 2018, followed by a list-A debut in 2019. Tilak Varma's journey saw a big jump after he was picked by the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians in 2022. Tilak Varma made his T20I debut for India against the West Indies in August 2023. Varma's ODI debut was against Bangladesh in September 2023.

Salam Bayash is an example of an inspirational coach who persevered in the sport. He maintains a close relationship with Tilak Varma and his family. Bayash continues to run the Legala Cricket Academy, developing young talent in Hyderabad, and has expressed great joy at seeing his ward achieve success at the international level. He was also a former fielding coach of the Nalgonda Lions.

