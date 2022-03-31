Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): Actress, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill graced the cover of International Magazine FACE for their exclusive women's special issue in March 2022 in a never seen before Boss Girl avatar!

The three-piece tie and dye co-ord set, slick back hair, tone on tone make-up, and everything about Shenhaaz's look in the cover image said she is here to Rule! These images saw so much love from her fans that the cover release took the internet by storm and was trending #2 nationwide.

In her interview with FACE magazine, the gorgeous and effervescent Gill spoke about her very exciting journey so far, her experience in the show Bigg Boss, and how she constantly deals with being in the public eye.

Shehnaaz Gill is one star who has covered the distance from being viewers' sweetheart to a national sensation as effortlessly as she overcame her "supposed shortcoming" and some rather tough times life threw at her!

Furthermore, Shehnaaz also revealed exclusively to FACE, what she thinks about running her own race and being a winner in life, "I have had a very challenging life. I have learnt to deal with situations in a practical manner, not through bookish knowledge. Although I have a large and loving family and extended family, I was very independent. That ensured dealing with tough situations. I am very happy with what life threw at me, as that made me the person I am today. I have reached a stage where even negativity motivates me to do better. I believe nothing can let you down except YOU. I believe in doing right, not hurting anyone and concentrating my energies on improving myself. Maybe that's what will determine my success in life."

FACE's Managing Editor, Neha Sachar Mittal, said, "Shehnaaz Gill is young, courageous, and someone who searches for validation within and not from the world outside, making her an ideal choice for this issue which intends to recognise strong women like her and empower them further."

FACE's Founder Harshit Hundet said, "In Our Women's day special issue, the idea was to handpick women whose journeys have been extraordinary. It doesn't mean that it's been any lesser for the others, but these are just some stories we wanted to tell, just some women we wanted to applaud and just some Ladies we wanted to put First!"

