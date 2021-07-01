Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched the new BMW M5 Competition in the country. The power-packed sedan will be available as completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked exclusively on shop.bmw.in.

The new BMW M5 Competition provides undiluted M feeling with immense performance features like retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, track mode, active M differential with centralized intelligent control, bespoke engine mounting, M multifunction seats, and set-up button that come together to offer even better driving dynamics and superior comfort levels.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India. It is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of BMW M. The new M5 Competition blends a business sedan's everyday usability with unbeatable sports car dynamics more effectively than ever."

The ex-showroom price of the new BMW M5 Competition is INR 1,61,90,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies, and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW M5 Competition customers can choose from five new paint finishes: Brands Hatch Grey and Motegi Red metallic, as well as the optional with Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic, and matt Frozen Bluestone metallic finishes from BMW Individual. The Champagne Quartz metallic shade offered previously has been renamed Alvit Grey metallic.

By visiting shop.bmw.in, customers will be able to select, customise and book the new BMW M5 Competition from the comfort of their home. They can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior and interior along with all features and personalisation options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages, and finance options can be addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online. Vehicle brochures, specification details, and other documents are shared online avoiding any physical contact. Payments can also be made online in a secure way.

Customers of the new M5 Competition will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member's only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

The new BMW M5 Competition

Exterior of the new BMW M5 Competition makes an immediate impression with its front look that consists of newly designed BMW Laser lights and L-shaped light tubes connecting towards the kidney grille in narrow streaks. Black styling details all over the exterior underline its elite status. The BMW kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars, the mesh on the M gills, mirror caps and the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid all have a High-gloss Black finish. Black M5 Competition badges adorn the kidney grille, the gills and the boot lid, while the door sill plates have an illuminated version. The rear design features new 3D rear lights with densely illuminated LED bars which give a new interpretation to BMW typical "L-shape". The rear apron includes black inserts. The tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome.

Interior of the new BMW M5 Competition is sporty and luxurious. Bespoke upholstery in leather Merino elevates the interior in three choices - Silverstone, Aragon Brown, and Black. As an exclusive option, the three choices are also available in full leather Merino upholstery with additional choice in Black / Midrand Beige. BMW Individual headliner anthracite and high-gloss Shadow Line provide a luxurious feel.

M multifunction seats with integral head restraints, an illuminated 'M5' logo, and extended functions come as standard. Exclusive functions such as M Seat belts, M footrest, and pedals, M Leather Steering Wheel, seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, automatic tailgate add to the comfort. Adding to the sense of space is the large Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sunroof.

Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 4 zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport exhaust system, M high performance compound brakes, and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in the standard profile.

Customers can add more equipment of their liking and further enhance the car's sporty looks and overall experience through optional offerings such as Rear Seat Entertainment, M Carbon ceramic brakes, BMW Individual Shadow line in lights, Ambient Air package, M Carbon engine cover, and 20-inch 810 M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey.

The high performance V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology under the bonnet of the new BMW M5 Competition goes about its business in racing-car-derived, high-revving style. It imposes muscularity and supreme power delivery. Specially designed bespoke engine mounts with a stiffer spring rate result in even more rapid engine response offering greater directness and precision. The engine generates maximum output of 625 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can use both the selector lever and the shift paddles on the steering wheel to intervene manually. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows the driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions.

The new two-button operating concept in the centre console originates from the BMW M8. Using the M Setup, the driver can further improve driving dynamics, be it comprehensive driving stabilisation. M Mode selector on the centre console. It adjusts the contents of the instrument cluster displays and the Head-Up Display and can be used to activate the ROAD and SPORT settings. The BMW M5 Competition also offers TRACK mode, for an undiluted M experience on race circuits.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel, and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display. This makes it even easier to keep a clear eye on the myriad functions associated with the driving dynamics systems and BMW M xDrive all-wheel drive, which can be altered to 2WD mode. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats and is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. The sound experience can be further upgraded to the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system. BMW Head-Up Display to a special M View projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver's field of vision. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

The new BMW M5 Competition presents best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

