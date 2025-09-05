By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): I've always admired Volvo cars, as they start with top-notch safety as a basic feature, something that many brands offer as their top offering. They have a design language that doesn't fade away, and now, they are focusing on the EV market with their latest entry, the EX30. I did get a chance to test drive the car in Jaipur, so here are my thoughts about the car based on that experience.

The exterior:

Being the first-ever EV car from Volvo I drove, it left a distinct impression. This is Volvo's smallest and most affordable EV yet; it feels anything but entry-level, and it's the most EV-looking EV car, in my opinion. Volvo calls it a compact SUV, but to me, it's a hatchback where they've taken a big leap with its design and philosophy, and I think it will resonate with a lot more people. There are no ultra-futuristic, edgy lights to remind you of Tesla's Cybertruck yet, the front of the car speaks loudest as an EV.

This car is clean with a minimalistic design that sets it apart from others. I appreciated the LED DRLs with a new pixelated pattern, giving them a futuristic look. The car has these compact dimensions, making it feel nimble and very easy to handle. This is a big plus for city driving, for which this car serves its purpose the best. The design, with its low-slung, crossover-like stance and no roof rails, doesn't convey anything that some might expect. I also like the rear design a lot, which comes with the small button for the electric tailgate that could be a little tricky to find in the dark.

The interior:

Once you step into the Volvo EX30, a sense of minimalistic philosophy shines like a bright star, which might feel a bit different or off to those who are used to more sparkly and gimmicky things. The cabin is clutter-free, where all controls are virtually migrated to a single 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen. This setup, in my opinion, requires you to adapt. But once you get the hang of it, the cabin feels incredibly clean and open. However, call me old-school, I missed physical buttons a lot, but as I said, you'll get used to this new minimalist design. When it comes to my favourite interior feature, I'll pick the Harman Kardon soundbar. It runs the entire width of the dashboard, and the sound is quite great. By the way, it's a smart way to free up space in the doors, as Volvo has done a good job of offering nuggets of such spaces all over this car.

You'll also be impressed with the quality of the sustainable materials used. The car I drove had the dashboard material made of recycled aluminium, for instance. However, the fixed panoramic glass roof with no sunshade could make the cabin quite hot on a sunny day. Mind you, if you try to increase the strength of the AC to max, then it'll be too much to handle. And to everyone opting for rear seats to sit, there are no AC vents, and these rear seats are best suited for kids under 15 years or someone who is 5.5 feet or less in height. Ironically, the car has plenty of smart nuggets of space, and the rear section is a bit cramped for adults.

The drive:

There's a single electric motor on the rear axle, but it delivers a punch. The acceleration is one of the fastest and smoothest I have ever experienced in an EV. I felt like the superhero, the Flash, as I reached 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, making the Volvo EX30 genuinely quick. The power delivery is linear, where it feels more composed than jarring, and I really appreciate it for day-to-day driving.

The ride is firm at low speeds, and I could notice the overall bumps and potholes. However, as I picked up speed, the ride quality was smooth and composed. The steering is very easy to operate as it's quite light and grippy to manoeuvre in tight spots. However, it doesn't offer the kind of sharp feedback that an enthusiast might crave on street roads.

In my opinion, the one-pedal drive feature is the best option to opt for in city traffic, making it a breeze to drive. The real-world range should be around 350 kms, which I think is more than enough for any sort of city commutes and also, short and sweet weekend getaways for a family of four with two kids. You also get fast charging that juices up this car from 10% to 80% in about 25 minutes, meaning no more range anxiety.

In the end:

The Volvo EX30 feels well-thought-out: a born EV with a distinctive design, snappy vibe, and strong performance, along with an unwavering focus on safety. Yes, there are a few ifs and buts with its limited rear-seat space, the entirely touchscreen-based interface, and that panoramic glass roof, but I genuinely liked the car. Though the price list is yet to be announced, I think if Volvo prices this car around ₹40-45 lakhs, it's going to be a compelling choice for anyone looking for a premium, urban-friendly born EV that makes a bold, sustainable statement. I know I mentioned this earlier, but unlike other options, it's the most EV-looking EV car as it'll age like a fine wine, and yes, I wish I could buy this one. In my opinion, the Volvo EX30 is about a premium experience and luxury that reflects your identity and values without seeking external validation or showing off to others.

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the field of consumer tech, auto and lifestyle. All views expressed in this article are his own. (ANI)

