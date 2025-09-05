Italy vs Estonia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italy are third in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and have an important game coming up against Estonia at home this evening. The Azzurri have lost to leaders Norway in their opening qualifying contest but bounced back with a much-needed victory over Moldova. Their last game was bizarre in many ways, with Luciano Spalletti declaring his own departure prior to the Moldova clash, a feat rare in football these days. Gennaro Gattuso, his replacement, has his task cut out to help the team reach its peak. Opponents Estonia, too are struggling and have won just one of their four matches so far and will be tested here. Italy versus Estonia will start at 12:15 AM IST. Bulgaria 0-3 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino Score as La Roja Seal Comfortable Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Giovanni Fabbian, Francesco Pio Esposito, and Giovanni Leoni are all part of the Italian squad and could make their debut in this game. Moise Kean will play the target man up front in a 4-3-3 formation with Mattia Zaccagni and Matteo Politano on the wings. Manuel Locatelli will be in charge of the central midfield duties.

Karol Mets, the influential Estonian skipper, misses out through injury and his absence is a big blow to the team. Rauno Sappinen will be in charge of hold-up play in the final third with Mattias Kait as the playmaker. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy and Ioan Yakovlev will use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania; Players, Officials Lie Flat on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung (Watch Video).

Italy vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Italy vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, September 6 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Italy vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Italy National Football Team is set to take on the Estonia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, September 6. The Italy vs Estonia match is set to be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Italy vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Italy vs Estonia live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Italy vs Estonia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Italy vs Estonia, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Italy will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

