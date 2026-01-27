VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The countdown ends this week as Human Cocaine, one of the most intense and unsettling films of the year, prepares for its theatrical release on January 30. With its explosive trailer already creating a stir online, the film is fast emerging as a must-watch cinematic experience audiences cannot afford to miss.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Elated As Her 'Uncle' Dharmendra Being Honoured With Padma Vibhushan Award Posthumously (See Post).

Dark, gripping and brutally honest, Human Cocaine plunges viewers into a shadowy world of organised crime, drug trafficking and human survival. The trailer has struck a nerve with its stark visuals and relentless intensity, offering an uncompromising look at a reality rarely explored on screen.

Inspired by real incidents, the film uncovers the horrifying rise of a new, highly priced variant of cocaine--manufactured through an inhuman and deeply disturbing process. As the story unfolds, Human Cocaine exposes a chilling underworld that forces audiences to confront uncomfortable truths hidden in plain sight.

Also Read | Hyderabad Dog Attack: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Stray Dogs in Khairatabad Amid Culling Controversy, Video Surfaces.

At the centre of the narrative is Pushkar Jog in a startling transformation. Seen stripped of control and held captive, his character is caught in a vicious cycle of fear, helplessness and rage. His performance brings raw authenticity and emotional weight to the film's harrowing journey. Ishita Raj delivers a striking departure from her familiar on-screen persona. Moving away from romantic and light-hearted roles, she steps into a dark, gritty and emotionally charged character for the first time. Seen alongside Pushkar as a fellow captive, she brings depth and vulnerability that elevate the tension in every scene. Siddhant Kapoor commands attention with his bold and unconventional appearance, adding mystery and edge to his role, while veteran actor Zakir Hussain leaves a chilling impact with his powerful and menacing portrayal.

Sharing his experience, Pushkar Jog said, "This film challenged me on every level. The fear, anger and helplessness my character goes through felt disturbingly real, and those emotions stayed with me long after the shoot ended. Human Cocaine is easily one of the most intense films I've worked on."

Writer and director Sarim Momin added, "Human Cocaine reflects a harsh reality that exists around us. It is not meant to be an easy or comfortable watch. It is meant to unsettle, provoke thought and spark conversation. Each character represents a truth that often remains hidden from society."

Featuring Ishita Raj, Siddhant Kapoor, Zakir Hussain and a compelling ensemble of British actors, Human Cocaine boasts a strong international visual sensibility. The film is written and directed by Sarim Momin and produced by Scarlet Slate Studios, Vinelight Ltd and Textstep Services Pvt. Ltd, in association with Goosebumps Entertainment. The producers are Chee Teng Joo and Harit Desai.

Shot extensively across the United Kingdom, the film brings together cinematography by Sopan Purandare, editing by Sandeep Francis, and a gripping background score by Kshitij Tarey. Choreography by Pawan Shetty and Khalid Sheikh further adds to the film's visceral and immersive impact.

Human Cocaine is more than a film--it is a bold, unflinching reflection of a world many choose to look away from.

Releasing in theatres on January 30, 2026.

Must Watch. Don't Miss.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)