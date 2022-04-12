Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, recently deployed the state-of-the-art cryo-transmission electron microscope at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, Telangana.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr Shekhar Mande, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Thermo Fisher's cutting-edge cryo electron microscopes support advanced research and help scientists accelerate potential cures, drug discoveries and diagnostics research. The facility will be accessible to researchers in CCMB, other CSIR labs as well as researchers from other institutes, universities, pharma and biotech companies in the country.

Thermo Fisher solutions deployed at the new facility also feature a suite of automation and sample-handling technology, increasing ease of use and ensuring the maximum amount of high-quality data that can be collected for each sample.

"Cryo-EM has revolutionized structural investigations of macromolecules in recent times. The installation of cryo-electron microscopes will help CCMB to explore macromolecular structures, create research knowledge base and skills for cryo-EM research in India. It will facilitate groundbreaking research and establish leadership in structural biology, enzymology, and drug discovery", said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The new facility's technology will enable researchers to work with samples at cryogenic temperatures, at around -173C0, and image individual molecules. In addition to the confocal microscopy, NMR spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction facilities at CCMB, the addition of cryo-electron microscopy makes it a remarkable facility for researchers to investigate details of living cells like never before.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thermofisher.com/in/en/home/electron-microscopy/life-sciences.html

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.

Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

