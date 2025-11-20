VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: In a move set to redefine trust in India's individual home construction sector, Thikedaar.Com - Brand of THIKEDAAR DOT COM PVT. LTD., a construction tech company, has launched Retention Money System -- the first of its kind in the country.

The initiative aims to bring greater accountability, transparency, and peace of mind to homeowners who are building their dream homes. Under this new system, a small portion of the project payment is retained until after the construction is fully completed and handed over to the customer -- ensuring post-handover quality and service. The company will take this retained portion of the amount only after a few months of handover.

"Home construction is an emotional and financial milestone for every family. Since we build their dream homes from end to end, we believe in taking complete accountability for what we deliver," said Sujeet Mishra, Founder and CEO of Thikedaar.Com. "We have immense faith in our process and systems, and that's why we've introduced this retention model -- to give customers confidence not just during construction, but also after completion."

The Retention Money System has been rolled out as a pilot project, and no other company in India's individual home construction segment currently offers such a safeguard. This Individual Building Construction category is underserved when it comes to financial and quality assurance mechanisms.

"If this initiative helps homeowners feel more secure and helps us strengthen long-term customer relationships, we'll make it a permanent feature," Mishra added.

Founded by Architect Sujeet Mishra and Jenie Singh, Thikedaar.Com has been transforming the home construction experience since 2020. Operating across Bihar, Jharkhand, Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida and NCR, the company offers complete end-to-end solutions -- from design and approvals to construction and interiors -- bringing professionalism and technology-driven project management to a largely unorganized sector. The company also celebrated its 5years of Journey in Construction and 11 years in Architecture and Home Design.

With innovations like the Retention Money System, Thikedaar.Com continues its mission to make homebuilding more transparent, reliable, and stress-free for Indian families.

About Thikedaar.Com

Thikedaar.Com is a full-stack Building construction company helping individuals build their dream homes with end-to-end support. The platform bridges the gap between technology and construction through digital project tracking, quality checks, and transparent pricing.

