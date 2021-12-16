New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): ThinkQuotient to supply industry level trained IT freshers at zero hiring costs to companies, eliminating the need for untrained freshers.

Hailing from one of the major industrial hubs of the country, ThinkQuotient has recently announced a path-breaking initiative of providing training and placement opportunities to the candidates, and a well-trained workforce to the IT companies.

This conducive initiative aims at providing all the necessary technical knowledge and skills to the candidates and transforming them into employees of different organizations without charging a single penny from the organization. Through its services, ThinkQuotient aims to develop IT Trained Freshers resulting in zero cost to the company plus the candidate possessing niche technical skills.

Apart from offering their expert services during the whole period, ThinkQuotient also caters to the specific needs and demands of the organizations by providing tailor-made programming language training that best suits the organization. The exemplary range of

programming training offered by ThinkQuotient covers the in-demand programming languages like IoT, DevOps, Java, QA Automation, Dotnet, etc.

Functioning in an industry that changes its requirements with every passing minute, recruiting skilled employees is a complex task. Investing in the training and development of a fresher base is a wastage of money when the stability of employees is a question mark. This is where ThinkQuotient offers a plausible solution by providing fully trained freshers at zero cost.

The pandemic has drastically turned the tides in favour of shifting to a virtual entourage where the trainers find it extremely difficult to cope with the syllabus without being physically present. With many training institutes and agencies providing their limited services for a fortune, ThinkQuotient is creating an extreme example in the industry by aiding the organizations to bounce back, balance, and revitalize their operations for bigger leaps.

Simply put, ThinkQuotient brings in the much-needed versatility into the industry by providing all kinds of programming language training under a single head, guaranteeing

optimum efficiency and personalization in its wide range of services. Aside from these, the organizations can utilize the services of ThinkQuotient to design and prioritize the most efficient set of programming languages to excel at, which matches the changing industry trends. Every organization needs to be updated with the dynamic standards of the industry, and the committed team of ThinkQuotient aids them in achieving it effortlessly.

ThinkQuotient has been highly active in its domain for the past decade and has been

steadily improving its service offerings ever since its inception. The composed and farsighted workforce is composed of veteran industry experts and a bright and highly skilled team of youths. Within a period of ten years, ThinkQuotient has dealt with more than 400 satisfied multinational clients and, with their refined training methods, has provided placement opportunities for thousands of candidates. The numbers have shot up staggeringly in the past few years as the pandemic phase witnessed the trainees of ThinkQuotient constantly grabbing placement offers of 3+ LPA.

Similar to the organizations, ThinkQuotient takes proper care of every individual candidate and designs the most fitting modules, and adapts the best suiting methods to train them. From picking up specific skills to turning into a full stack developer, these customized training models of ThinkQuotient appear second to none.

The recent statistics show tremendous growth in the placement area, where nearly 400 candidates were placed within three quarters, and the average package of 3.5 LPA has been made. The placement trends are simply skyrocketing as the client and connection base of ThinkQuotient extends to reputed MNCs like Zensar, Birlasoft, Tata Technologies, Prorigo, Tieto, Emerson, Capita, Knorr Bremse, Wishtree, Vyom Labs, AIT Global, Thomas Cook etc.

From fulfilling the social responsibilities to their maximum by providing free of cost training to differently-abled candidates and making them efficient enough to build a career of their own to providing highly affordable packages for the students, the ideas of ThinkQuotient have always been impressive.

As of now, ThinkQuotient is all set to expand globally, where extending its services to international candidates and providing the MNCs with qualified candidates from the same nation appears to be another promising initiative. Virtual workplaces and the huge

dependence on programming languages and professional developers in the future is the talk of the town, and ThinkQuotient is initiating something remarkable to build a career and a business out of it.

Simply put, IT firms are in search of skilled employees at no cost, the services of ThinkQuotient is the best they can avail.

To know more, visit - https://thinkquotient.com

