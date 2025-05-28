VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: NativeBridge, an Indian AI-driven mobile application testing platform, is witnessing spectacular organic growth as developers from more than 110 nations are embracing its solution.

Founded by Sahil Choudhary, a self-taught developer who transformed his childhood passion for coding into building one of India's most promising developer tools, the company is set to become a potential candidate for India's fastest-growing developer tool, with month-to-month usage rates that have attracted the attention of the tech world as well as investors.

Launched in 2025 by Autoflow, NativeBridge has become a game-changer in the mobile testing category in record time. The software provides an instant 'magic' link to test any mobile application using your IDE or browser. It uses sophisticated AI to assist developers in finding and resolving bugs prior to launch, dramatically cutting down testing time while enhancing application quality. This AI-native approach eliminates many of the pain points associated with traditional testing methods, offering a seamless experience that integrates with existing workflows.

"We built NativeBridge to solve the fundamental challenges that every mobile developer faces during development and testing," said Sahil Choudhary, CEO of NativeBridge. "What has been absolutely amazing is to see how fast developers all over the world have adopted our solution. Starting from India and reaching more than 110 countries in a matter of months confirms our vision that mobile teams are exhausted with wrestling with physical devices to test their apps. We're not simply developing another dev tool, we're setting a new standard for testing and delivering mobile apps."

The growth path of the company mirrors a wider trend of Indian SaaS offerings becoming internationally recognized.

While most Indian SaaS success stories have centered on enterprise solutions, NativeBridge is part of the new wave of developer-oriented tools becoming popular worldwide.

Industry insiders point out that NativeBridge's growth is well-timed as mobile app development becomes more sophisticated with more than one type of device, operating system, and user scenario to test. The fact that the platform lets you run any device instantly, access it within your browser or IDE like VSCode/Cursor and detect potential problems ahead of time has appealed to development teams of all sizes.

NativeBridge intends to capitalize on this momentum by expanding its device library and adding advanced features, setting itself up to become the de facto industry standard tool adopted by mobile development teams globally.

