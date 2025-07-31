NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: For many entrepreneurs and small business owners in India, the biggest hurdle to growth is not a lack of ideas--but a lack of timely funds. Whether it's a sudden inventory requirement, delayed client payments, or the need to invest in equipment or staff, the absence of working capital can bring business operations to a grinding halt. These cash flow constraints can affect everything from daily operations to long-term expansion plans.

Also Read | Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Indian Football Club Competition Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates?.

In such scenarios, a reliable and flexible business loan can make all the difference. That's where the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan comes in--offering quick access to high-value funding without the hassle of collateral. With loan amounts of up to Rs. 80 lakh and fast approval, business owners can bridge financial gaps and get back to focusing on growth.

To make business funding even more rewarding, Bajaj Finance has launched its limited-time Loan Utsav campaign. This special offer provides business owners with not only access to funds, but also exclusive cashback rewards and brand vouchers.

Also Read | 'Something Off Between Provision and Implementation': Divya Unny Reveals How Ayushman Bharat Yojana Didn't Support Her Father's Treatment, Points Out Urban Loopholes in Government Scheme (Watch Videos).

As part of this offer, business owners can secure loans of up to Rs. 80 lakh and earn cashback of up to Rs. 3,000, along with exciting vouchers from top brands. The campaign is running from 1st July to 31st July 2025, available exclusively through the Bajaj Finserv App. Rewards are limited to the first 200 successful loan disbursals during this period.

What does Loan Utsav offer?

Eligible applicants can apply for business loan ranging between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh and earn the following rewards:

Borrowers must apply and complete the disbursal via the Bajaj Finserv App and set up their Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days to receive the cashback. Customers without a wallet will receive Bajaj Coins of equivalent value, which can be redeemed through the app.

Who can avail this offer?

To qualify for the Loan Utsav benefits, applicants must:

- Be among the first 200 customers to successfully complete disbursal in July 2025

- Apply exclusively via the Bajaj Finserv App

- Ensure the loan remains active and isn't cancelled post-disbursal

Why choose Bajaj Finserv Business Loan?

Whether it is addressing working capital needs, exploring a cash credit loan for operational flexibility, or investing in business growth, Bajaj Finserv Business Loan is designed to support financial goals with ease and speed.

Key features include:

High loan amounts of up to Rs. 80 lakhBajaj Finserv Business Loan offers substantial loan limits that empower entrepreneurs and businesses to meet a wide range of funding requirements--from scaling operations and purchasing inventory to upgrading infrastructure and investing in marketing. With access to up to Rs. 80 lakh, business owners can confidently pursue large-scale goals without financial hesitation.

No collateral requiredThese business loans are completely unsecured, which means business owners don't need to mortgage their property or pledge assets to get the funding they need. This reduces the risk for the borrower and simplifies the application process, making funds more accessible, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.

Fast approval and disbursal, often within 48 hours*Time is money in business, and Bajaj Finance understands that. With a streamlined approval process and minimal documentation, funds are typically disbursed within 48 hours of approval*. This ensures that business owners can seize time-sensitive opportunities or address urgent financial needs without delay.

Flexible repayment tenure from 12 to 96 monthsEvery business has unique cash flow patterns, and flexibility in repayment is crucial. Bajaj Finance allows borrowers to choose a repayment term between 1 year (12 months) and 8 years (96 months), helping them manage EMIs in line with their income cycles and financial planning.

Online process through the app or websiteThe loan application journey is digital--right from checking eligibility to receiving funds and tracking EMIs. With the Bajaj Finserv App, business owners can apply for and manage their loan anytime, anywhere.

How to apply

Entrepreneurs interested in applying can follow these simple steps:

- Download the Bajaj Finserv App from the Google Play Store.- Log in using mobile number and OTP.- On the home screen, tap the "Business Loan" icon.- Click on the "CHECK ELIGIBILITY" button.- Fill out the application form with basic personal and professional details.- Once completed, tap "CONTINUE".- Enter banking details as requested.- Finally, submit application for processing.

So if business owners are looking to apply for business loan support this month, there's no better time. Apply during Loan Utsav and enjoy exclusive cashback and vouchers along with a substantial financial push.

*Terms and conditions apply

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)