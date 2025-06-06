PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: Thyrocare, a leading healthcare diagnostic company and the first national diagnostic chain in India to have achieved 100% NABL accreditation across all its laboratories, proudly announces the launch of its 33rd state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory in Srinagar, Kashmir. The landmark facility, developed in collaboration with Modern Diagnostic Center, was inaugurated by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Former Chief Minister and President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Mr. Umer Dhar, President of the Diagnostic Association of the Kashmir Valley, along with other members of the association, also attended the event. With this facility, Thyrocare aims to bring quality and affordable diagnostic services to people in the region.

The new laboratory is equipped with best-in-class technologies for specialized testing, complemented by highly trained personnel. This combination ensures accurate, consistent, and rapid diagnostic results to meet the diverse needs of patients in this region. This facility is designed to handle both routine and advanced health checkups at affordable prices.

Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, Thyrocare, said, "Thyrocare has always been deeply committed to providing high-quality, accessible, and reliable diagnostic services to every Indian household. The launch of our new facility reinforces this commitment while expanding our operational network in the region. As we strengthen our presence in Jammu and Kashmir, we are not only bridging the diagnostic gaps but also advancing a tech-driven infrastructure that puts patients first- ensuring timely, secure, and affordable care for all."

Dr. Preet Kaur, Vice President - Lab Operations, Thyrocare added, "Our laboratories nationwide have been instrumental in standardising world-class diagnostic services and making them accessible to every patient. This facility will be no different- with advanced testing infrastructure, faster results and greater diagnostic accuracy."

With the launch of this laboratory, Thyrocare continues to strengthen its presence in the northernmost region of India. This launch reaffirms its commitment to expanding more accessible, affordable, and quality diagnostics nationwide. This milestone underscores the company's ongoing mission to bring reliable healthcare closer to every household, with more such initiatives planned in the near future.

