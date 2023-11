NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24: Sanjay Sehgal is a global business leader with his company MSys Technologies spanning in 3 different countries and an angel investor to several thriving businesses in sectors like Tech, Food, Wellness and Finance. With over 30 years of experience in various industries, he has now distilled some really high on impact insights in a 90 minutes long course.

A social media influencer with a combined might of over 86,000 audience, he is a seasoned professional with real industry experience that delivers tried and tested insights on how to manage your time effectively. This course is created for everyone who wants to manage their time, but most importantly for people who are inspired to achieve success, not just financially but sustainable holistic life. Crafted with thoughtfulness and precision, the certified course provides a structured syllabus via video modules, quizzes, live sessions with the expert and bonus content worth Rs. 3000 for free (for a limited time period). Students, entrepreneurs and even salaried employees have already opted for this course and testified to the benefits of the results.

Commenting on the vision behind this course, Sanjay Sehgal, Instructor of the course and CEO & Chairman of MSys Technologies said, "As of today, India is the breeding ground for opportunities that truly can change the course of anyone's life for good. One major roadblock that the youth of this country are facing between them and these said opportunities is lack of optimal time management. My course is an attempt to help anyone who is keen to change their reality, it will be a catalyst and a tool for shaping a successful future."

For more information on the course, click here - timemanagement.zoholandingpage.in.

