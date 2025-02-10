NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 10: Times Prime, India's premier digital lifestyle membership platform, announces its third annual Members Fest, reimagined with a Valentine's Day theme. The "Love All Members Fest" will run from February 7th to 14th, offering exclusive deals and daily giveaways through partnerships with leading lifestyle and entertainment brands.

The week-long celebration features IGP, India's prominent gifting platform, as the title partner, providing Times Prime members with daily complimentary gifts throughout the festival. This strategic collaboration amplifies the festival's focus on premium lifestyle experiences and thoughtful gifting.

"Valentine's season is about celebrating relationships, and we're extending this spirit to our relationship with our members," says Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime. "By partnering with leading lifestyle brands, we're creating a festival that delivers exceptional value and elevates our members' lifestyle experiences."

Key Brand Partnerships and Offers Include:

* Premium Dating Experience: Exclusive 2-month Tinder Plus memberships for select members

* Dining & Entertainment: Buy-one-get-one offers from Pizza Hut, complemented by Cinepolis couple movie vouchers worth Rs. 500

* Travel & Lifestyle: Ixigo flight discounts of Rs. 1,000, along with premium vouchers from DailyObjects and Geetanjali

* Beauty & Indulgence: Complimentary Renee lipsticks and Smoor chocolates at store locations

The festival also introduces all-day offers, including curated IGP products at Rs. 199, 30% off at Flower Aura & Bakingo, and exclusive discounts on the Times Prime Signature Collection at Giva.

New members can join Times Prime during the festival at a special rate of Rs. 1,059 (regular price Rs. 1,299), with additional benefits through payment partners Mobikwik and Pay with Rewards.

"This year, we are excited to be the Powered by Partner for Times Primes' 'For the Love of All Members' Fest,' perfectly aligning with our campaign Amazing Gifts, Samay Par. At IGP, we are thrilled to treat Times Prime members with delightful surprises that enhance their celebration and make every moment even more special." Sushant Shukla - AVP Digital Marketing.

"Having collaborated with Times Prime on several occasions, we're thrilled to be part of another exciting celebration for its members. We're passionate about rewarding users for their spending, and this fest provides the perfect opportunity to elevate their experience with even more savings and benefits." Shailesh Gnanaprakasam, VP - Growth, Pay with Rewards.

Times Prime, part of the Times of India Group, is India's leading digital lifestyle membership platform, offering premium access to coveted brands across dining, travel, and entertainment sectors. The platform focuses on curating exclusive experiences and unmatched value for its member community.

