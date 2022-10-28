New Delhi/ Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): TimesPro and Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode have launched the Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives to equip learners to be change-makers by boosting their competencies in designing and managing social initiatives.

The 11-month Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives will help learners gain conceptual understanding and insights across three pillars of social initiatives - corporate social responsibility, not-for-profit ventures, and social entrepreneurship.

Participants will learn to manage social initiatives, engage with stakeholders, create impact measurement methods and processes while identifying funding sources and engaging in value creation. The programme will also include a capstone project where learners will create a social business plan or concept document for an enterprise or NGO.

The Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It follows a proven pedagogy of diverse tools and techniques, including lectures, real-life case studies, assignments, quizzes, etc.

The programme is divided into two modules that will help learners vastly enhance their skillsets. The foundation modules comprise of subjects such as Managing Social Initiatives, Pathways to Social Initiatives, Understanding Social Issues and Being an Impact Champion, while the Advanced Module consists of Creating Social Enterprises, Public Private Partnership, Context of Social Initiatives, Impact Assessment, and the Capstone project.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said, "The social service sector requires management professionals with a thorough grounding in the social ecosystem to ensure efficiency, quality, and sustainability of service delivery to the public. Required management competencies with a social perspective include human resources, finance, fundraising, marketing, organisational management, strategic management, social policy and administration, research and evaluation, the use of information technology in service delivery, etc. This programme designed by world-class faculty at IIM Kozhikode with their cutting-edge thought leadership and industry-leading insights, empower participants to manage and lead complex managerial challenges with confidence and decision-making ability."

Prof Priya Nair Rajeev, Head, Center of Excellence for Social Innovation, IIM Kozhikode, added, "There is a significant requirement for management professionals who can develop and execute projects providing sustainable solutions for social causes. They need skills to design and execute social initiatives along with managing multiple and diverse stakeholders. The competencies gained during this programme will equip learners to be successful change makers in the social sector."

Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer, Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "Organisations are looking to increase their participation in developing the social ecosystem by launching several initiatives. With CSR becoming an important aspect of social outreach, learners must get exposed to strategic concepts to execute large-scale projects. The Certificate Programme in Management of Social Initiatives will make learners aware of various fundamentals in this domain and make its execution impactful and sustainable."

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible and affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

Started in 1997 with its Postgraduate Program (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education.

These include Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs.

IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020).

The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 4th as per latest NIRF India Rankings 2021: Management. The institute also made its global debut for its flagship MBA and EMBA programme from the 2020 QS World University Rankings.

It is also Ranked No.2 in CFIs (non-Technical) category in the Atal Innovation Rankings (ARIIA 2021) rankings released recently by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

