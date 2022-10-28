Happy Chhath Puja 2022! Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath, is a four-day Hindu festival that is considered auspicious. During the four days of Chathh, people worship Lord Surya, the Sun God, who is regarded as the God of energy and life force. Additionally, they revere Chhathi Maiya and offer Arghya to both gods after women undergo a 36-hour waterless fast on this day. Nahay Khay 2022 Wishes for Chhath Puja: Celebrate First Day of the Auspicious Festival by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers.

This fast is dedicated to children's and families welfare, prosperity, and advancement. Devotees pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are some of the places where the celebration is most prominently observed. Women undertake a whole day of fasting without drinking a drop of water on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The great festival of Chhath Puja begins after Diwali. Chhath Puja is done on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. But Chhath Puja is not a single day but a four-day festival. The festival of Chhath Puja begins with a bath and ends with offering Arghya to the morning sun.

Preparation for this puja starts before Diwali. In Chhath Puja, worshipping Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya by keeping a Nirjala fast is imperative. This is considered to be the most difficult fast. You can understand the importance of Chhath Puja from the fact that it is celebrated in many big and small cities including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai. Today, to celebrate the amazing festival we have for you Happy Chhath Puja 2022 wishes and greetings. Here we have collated for you Whatsapp Messages, HD Images, Chhath Puja Status, Wallpapers, SMS, GIFs and Bhojpuri Quotes to Loved Ones:

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Greetings

Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Messages

Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Images

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Chhath 2022 (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022: Start & End Dates; Rituals Of Nahay Khay To Kharna, Sandhya Arghya To Usha Arghya

The Chhath festival is associated with reverence and faith. The person who observes this fast with full devotion, has their wishes fulfilled. Chhath fasting is done for the happiness of children and families. It is also said that good fortune and a happy life come your way on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).