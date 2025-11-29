VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: New Delhi, Titiksha Public School marked a historic milestone as it celebrated its Silver Jubilee Annual Function at Talkatora Stadium with the theme 'VIRASAT', showcasing 25 years of excellence in education, culture, and innovation.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, Mr. Vikas Kalia, Regional Director of Education, whose presence added great significance to the celebration. The stadium came alive with a spectacular cultural showcase featuring classical, folk, and contemporary performances, creatively blended with modern technology to reflect India's timeless heritage.

A special Silver Jubilee Felicitation Ceremony honoured students who excelled in academics, co-curricular activities, sports, and social outreach, highlighting the school's sustained commitment to holistic development.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in December 2025: RBI Lists 13 State-Wise Bank Closures; Christmas, Indigenous Faith Day, Losoong and More to Affect Banking Operations Next Month.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Ritambhra Chauhan, Chairperson, said:

"These 25 years are a tribute to our collective vision and dedication. 'VIRASAT' reflects our belief in nurturing young minds who stay rooted in cultural values while embracing innovation and global perspectives."

The grand celebration stood as a vibrant convergence of tradition, talent, and technology brought to life through months of meticulous planning and the tireless efforts of the school management, faculty, students, and parents. The school reaffirmed its commitment to shaping learners who contribute meaningfully to the future.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Arun Kumar Bhatia

Manager, Titiksha Public School

Website: www.titikshapublicschool.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)