Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: In a significant step towards transforming modern wellness, TML - The Modern Living, a next-generation health-tech initiative by ZeroB, announces the launch of its flagship product, the HydroAce Lite Hydrogen Water Generator, alongside a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the health benefits of molecular hydrogen water. Backed by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., ZeroB is committed to revolutionizing hydration and preventive wellness for the modern Indian lifestyle.

With growing interest in functional wellness, TML is introducing Indian consumers to the next evolution in hydration - hydrogen-infused water, known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The new HydroAce Lite aims to make this scientific innovation accessible to every health-forward household.

"We believe that the future of wellness begins with the water we drink," says Mr. Yogesh Bajpai, Executive Vice President & Business Head - ZeroB. "Hydrogen water is not just a trend, it's a clinically backed, global shift in how we approach everyday health. Through HydroAce Lite, we're making that future available today."

Introducing HydroAce Lite: A Smart Step Toward Preventive Wellness

The HydroAce Lite generator transforms ordinary water into hydrogen-rich water, which research suggests can:

* Combat oxidative stress* Support energy metabolism* Improve skin hydration and elasticity* Aid gut health and recovery* Reduce inflammation

Compact, portable, and tech-enabled, the product is designed for busy urban lifestyles. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, wellness-conscious families, and professionals seeking smarter hydration.

* Raising Awareness Through Science & Simplicity

To support the product launch, TML is rolling out a consumer education campaign that demystifies hydrogen water and positions it as a natural yet futuristic health solution. The initiative includes:

* Expert-led content on the benefits of hydrogen water* Demonstrations and events across major metros* Collaborations with wellness influencers and athletes* Digital storytelling to build awareness and trust

About TML - The Modern Living

TML - The Modern Living is a forward-thinking wellness brand created under ZeroB, a trusted household name in water purification. Powered by the legacy and innovation of its parent company, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., TML reimagines hydration as a gateway to holistic, preventive wellness through cutting-edge, hydrogen-powered technology.

With a strong community-first approach, TML goes beyond selling wellness appliances. It advocates for a conscious lifestyle shift where hydration isn't just safe, but smart. Every product is a result of robust R&D and an unwavering commitment to quality, designed to enhance physical vitality, mental clarity, and everyday energy.

TML's message is clear and powerful: Drink Modern. Drink Hydrogen.

Visit: www.themodernliving.com

