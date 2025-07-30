BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 30: KRAFTON India is rolling out yet another set of exciting rewards for its BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) community, highlighting its ongoing focus on player engagement. This latest batch of official redeem codes grants access to exclusive in-game items, from high-end gear to cosmetic upgrades, enhancing both gameplay and personalization in this top-tier online game.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1) DNZBZQ6FSJHVAQ6X

2) DNZCZHDFDDMKDF94

3) DNZDZVBRF6V346C8

4) DNZEZFEJHJM8PCWB

5) DNZFZJMGGX6Q6X3Q

6) DNZGZQFSGWBWSSFC

7) DNZHZR6BSCT6RKUM

8) DNZIZHR4PAXAVBQT

9) DNZJZKKEFTGXWGHR

10) DNZKZC5RXBHT98MN

11) DNZLZUSASVVPBUHU

12) DNZMZ7D6RQAMG93A

13) DNZNZ6ANCMC75FPG

14) DNZOZE59JAXCNK4W

15) DNZPZCUERFPBDXTU

16) DNZQZQGMP6CTS3NQ

17) DNZRZX45R6VGEJR9

18) DNZVZ8U8QH6FGJ5X

19) DNZTZ4XAUWN7AV9J

20) DNZUZDN7UAAPWX3Q

21) DNZBAZ3NQBE5X3VT

22) DNZBBZMCQXXXHC95

23) DNZBCZT7REK6TXKF

24) DNZBDZPUC5984B3W

25) DNZBEZDEBAQMP73K

26) DNZBFZ464NN9CBQN

27) DNZBGZF36CTJU4QU

28) DNZBHZRC673M4D3Q

29) DNZBIZHTFAQ4XCF4

30) DNZBJZ5PAFTUFG4E

31) DNZBKZEBMFQ67WPR

32) DNZBLZ59QHUT8X8J

33) DNZBMZRJHC85AX5S

34) DNZBNZGM5G6V8AAE

35) DNZBOZV4FT775QT9

36) DNZBPZCUX6GR9DMB

37) DNZBQZEMGF7KB8CS

38) DNZBRZUDEMMVQBHH

39) DNZBVZQFAE4Q7UKW

40) DNZBTZDSF55FJGMD

41) DNZBUZUNDKWM4EWH

42) DNZCAZ3NH4XTH3CK

43) DNZCBZQ743P9MS9T

44) DNZCCZJ6FX5GSN4W

45) DNZCDZABJTE7AWQS

46) DNZCEZ4X3W47M7WC

47) DNZCFZNNA7E6RJUN

48) DNZCGZCTRJ5D4RGF

49) DNZCHZEGP6UNVJJT

50) DNZCIZMQS99BU8KN

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

-Step 2: Enter your Character ID

-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

-A user cannot redeem a code twice

-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

-Each user account can redeem only one code per day

-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

