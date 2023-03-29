New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/ATK): For the world, this month is all about women. For us, well, we celebrate the spirit of femininity every day. After all, how can we dedicate just one day or month to pay an ode to everything incredible that is a woman? We believe in celebrating the small joys and wins EVERY DAY, and doing it in style, no less. Dress up for yourself and elevate your style a notch with these five most recommended styles for everyday wear:

Cool, casual, and sprightly, our first pick is this Arizona Chunky sandal by BIRKENSTOCK. Their classic sandal has been elevated, literally, by a platform heel with deep tread lines. The slip-on sandal features double straps, each with an adjustable metal pin buckle. The bevel ensures stability and comfort while walking. The contoured footbed also features in this sandal, of course, to offer the iconic BIRKENSTOCK comfort despite the height of the heel. The sorbet-shaded sandal in orange/apricot is perfect for adding a cheerful vibe to everyday ensembles, dressy casuals, and street style.

For oodles of fun with a hint of dressy, opt for these Scarlett Leather Slip-On Sandals by Michael Kors. The brown smooth leather slip-ons have double straps with big, bold chain link details in gold. The serrated rubber sole adds a casual look to the otherwise luxe, almost avant-garde sandals. Pair the beautiful sandal with elegant yet playful evening wear, street style, and Friday dressing.

The Crossover Back Strap Sandals by Charles & Keith are the definition of quiet luxury. The chalk-white sandals feature broad cross-straps with gold accent detailing. The ankle strap offers extra support, and the padded footbed, more comfort. The minimal sandal is perfect for elevating your everyday style, Friday dressing, resort wear, and more.

Edgy, sexy, and ultra-comfortable, the Ally Slip-On Sandals by Coach make a bold and confident style statement. The black suede double strap upper is detailed with industrial metallic grommets and a single-prong buckle on one side. The signature jacquard footbed is consciously made using textile material and recycled plastic bottles. The sandal is effortlessly modern, making it perfect for dressy ensembles, street style, and resort wear.

We save the best one for the last! The all-new BIRKENSTOCK Oita is a sleek, feminine, and almost futuristic sandal for women. The overlapping single strap is held together by a practical hook and loop fastener. The decorative dual rivets on the side make for a striking accent detail. The uber-cool slip-on slides are made from soft suede leather in antique white. The minimal design, coupled with the anatomically shaped footbed, makes for a modern and comfortable sandal. Pair Oita with elevated basics, resort wear, athleisure, and more.

These everyday sandals have you covered with contemporary style and unparalleled comfort. What a joy it is to be a woman, and it's even better when you are a stylish woman! Walk the world with grace and ease, and shine on, you beautiful soul!

