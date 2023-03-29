Bangladesh face Ireland in the second T20I game of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Bangladesh emerged victorious in the first T20I that was marred by rain. Having won the first game by 22 runs, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The last match saw Rony Talukdar score his maiden T20I fifty and Litton Das smash 47 as Bangladesh posted 207. Coming in to chase 208, Paul Stirling provided Ireland with a flying start but once he got out wickets started falling quickly as they suffered a 22-run loss. Bangladesh won their last four games against Ireland and are thus presumably the favourites to win this game as well. ‘Rohit Sharma Delivered Milk Packets to Buy Kits’ Pragyan Ojha Reveals Indian Captain’s Emotional Journey.

When Is BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will lock horns with Ireland in the 2nd T20I of the series on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss occurs at 1.00pm at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2023?

Sadly, the BAN vs Ireland series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live here. However, Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the live telecast on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. Nevertheless, Rabbithole will offer live streaming of this match in Bangladesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2023 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).