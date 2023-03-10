New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): This is an era of digitization. The digital entirety is at the fingertip in the wake of the internet. Even India has entered the world of digital screens and is now the 6th largest economy with a share of USD 2.6 trillion. Norms like Startup India, make in India, and Digital India has brought new scopes of progress for digital marketing entrepreneurs in India. With strong determination, willpower, and the desire to succeed, some of the most talented brains have become top digital marketing entrepreneurs that the world looks up to at present. Unquestionably, they have transformed digital marketing with innovative and creative ideas. So, whether you want to market your brand online or have an online digital marketing business, these digital marketing gurus have something to offer.

Jitendra Vaswani

An international keynote speaker and digital marketing practitioner, Jitendra Vaswani has trained many digital marketing professionals and has also conducted digital marketing workshops worldwide where individuals share digital career topics, questions, and practices.

Founder of BloggersIdeas.com, the kickass internet marketing blog, Vaswani interviewed leading marketing legends, such as Rand Fishkin and Neil Patel. He has also written the best-selling book "Inside A Hustler's Brain: In Pursuit of Financial Freedom". His book has sold more than 20, 000 copies across the world. He works to help people develop next-level digital marketing businesses.

The young, talented digital entrepreneur is well aware that it is impossible to depend on a single source of income in affiliate marketing. Entrepreneurs need to divert available resources to earn a good amount of money. To date, Vaswani has used different sources of income, like affiliate marketing, sponsored reviews, and SEO consultations, to monetize his blog traffic. His main tools of the trade for his business include Slack, Yesware, Ahrefs, and Copyscape.

One of the most fabulous digital entrepreneurs, Vaswani considers the future of SEO affiliates to be great, provided businesses follow all guidelines religiously and aim to make their sites the best for their users. As per Vaswani, offering the best experience to the users and proper page speed are key success elements in the SEO affiliate industry.

Through his commendable work, Jitendra Vaswani is on his way to making a big name in the world of digital awareness, both in and outside India.

Kulwant Nagi

A professional blogger and founder of AffiliateBooster, He founded AffiliateBooster in 2020 to help affiliates improve their earnings with pre-made Gutenberg blocks. An international speaker of good repute, Nagi runs a blog on making money online for beginners and on affiliate marketing. He has delivered several speeches at Hosting and Domain Summit; Digital Masters Conference, Success Conference Vietnam, BlogX, Josh Talks, IIT Kharagpur, and Chitkara University.

With over ten years of experience in affiliate marketing, Nagi has taught 50, 000+ students through his online courses and training programs. He also runs a superior quality affiliate marketing community known as AffiliateTribe.in where he helps new affiliate marketers kickstart their journey. Nagi is also featured in Hindustan Times, Career360 Magazine, and SEMRush online publications.

Sathish Shanmugam

Founder and CEO of Graphically.io, Sathish Shanmugam, is popularly known as one of the Weasley Twins in Harry Potter. He aimed to become an entrepreneur right from childhood when he sold the latest pokemon candies and cards to his classmates. He started his journey as an SEO consultant ten years ago and helped many small companies get the desired results. Among the companies, he has worked with include Salesforce, Hotstar, Marriott Marquis, and Foodpanda.

Sathish founded Ful.io, an enterprise B2B SaaS business currently in the pre-revenue and beta testing stage. His Graohically.io is a graphic design company offering dedicated and talented graphic designers within an affordable range. A firm entrepreneur, Sathish focuses on useful revenue growth strategies and on building his company's client base. He works closely with some of the industry's best people to develop brilliant designs.

Kapil Ochani

SEO Consultant and founder of Magicwandlabs.com, Kapil Ochani, helps companies skyrocket their revenue with his SEO services.

With more than 13 years of experience in the field of Search Engine Optimization, Ochani has worked with several small and medium-scale B2B and B2C businesses across Australia, UK, and USA. He generally works with companies with a passion for exponential revenue growth and the ability to support the scalability of this growth.

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal is the founder of BloggersPassion. Anil started blogging in 2004 and has over 18 years of experience.

He is a full-time blogger and SEO expert. He launched BloggersPassion to help people launch money-making blogs. His blog BloggersPassion is the leading digital marketing blog in India which generates over USD 18,000 per month and over 200,000 visits a month.

Ankita Arya

Ankita Arya is the founder of TheMaverickSpirit and a full-time blogger. She has been helping out users with the best content on money-making tips, WordPress, and Affiliate, for the last 7 years and counting. She is living a boss lady life.

She has also started her new venture- "Decor by Ankita" a startup where she is offering Handmade Homeware & Decor products made up of Eco-Friendly materials.

Conclusion

These are some of the entrepreneurs that have been successful and brilliant on digital platforms. It will help you to take some time out and look for the business structures of these successful entrepreneurs before initiating your startup. They have immensely contributed to the growth of digital media in India and will surely help your startup succeed.

