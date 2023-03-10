Idris Elba-starrer Luther: The Fallen Sun was released on Netflix on March 10, 2023. Directed by Jamie Payne, the film follows Luther as he embarks on a journey to stop a sadistic serial killer who has been reigning terror over London. However, after release, Luther: The Fallen Sun leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Luther-The Fallen Sun Trailer: Idris Elba's Rogue Detective Returns To Hunt A Sadistic Killer (Watch Video).

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Idris Elba Gives Definitive Answer on Longstanding James Bond Rumour, Confirms He Is ‘Not Going To Be That Guy!’.

For the unversed, Luther: The Fallen Sun stars Idris Elba as John Luther. It also stars Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, Andy Serkis and more. Luther: The Fallen Sun is playing on Netflix right now.

