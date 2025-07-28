PRNewswire

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], July 28: TotalEnergies ENEOS successfully commissioned a 680 kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system in collaboration with TechnipFMC, a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries.

With over 1,100 solar modules installed, the PV system generates around 915 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, powering 20% of the facility's energy needs. This helps TechnipFMC to avoid approximately 500 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Under the 18-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), there is no upfront investment required by TechnipFMC. TotalEnergies ENEOS fully funded, installed, and will operate and maintain the solar system, with TechnipFMC purchasing the electricity produced for the duration of the PPA.

Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific said: "This project marks a significant advancement in TechnipFMC's sustainability journey. As TechnipFMC's preferred energy partner, we take proactive steps in helping to reduce their carbon emissions in the Asia Pacific region. Our knowledge of the regional market and engineering excellence see us work with key industry players towards a shared vision for a sustainable future."

Alberto Oliveira, Manufacturing Director - Nusajaya, TechnipFMC, said: "We are proud to be part of this renewable power initiative with TotalEnergies ENEOS. It reflects our deep commitment to responsible operations and a sustainable future. By harnessing clean energy, we are reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our ambition to drive meaningful, lasting change for our communities".

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. As of the end of June 2025, TotalEnergies has 30 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity and aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030. https://renewables.totalenergies.com/en

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

