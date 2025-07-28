Drone Sighting Rumours Create Panic Among Villagers in Uttar Pradesh: Are Criminals Using Drones for Robbery in UP Villages? Police Debunk Misinformation

Lucknow, July 28: It is reported that drones have been allegedly spotted at multiple villages across Uttar Pradesh at night. Rumours going viral on social media claim that organised gangs are allegedly using drones to conduct reconnaissance and commit burglaries. The drone spotting across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Amroha, Moradabad, Pilibhit, etc., has led residents to carry out night patrols, with some resorting to firing in the air. Uttar Pradesh: High Alert Across Several Districts in State As Muharram and Kanwar Yatra Coincide; Authorities Deploy Drones, CCTV and Extra Forces (Watch Videos).

The first incident of drone spotting was reported from villages across the Amroha district. The incident of drone spotting led to drone sighting rumours going viral on WhatsApp and social media. Several people also shared drone sighting rumours on social media, leading to public panic. After Amroha, the drone sighting incident came to light from Moradabad, where panic gripped residents of the Chhajlat area following repeated spotting of drones flying over their homes at night.

Drones Spotted at Night Across Multiple Villages in Uttar Pradesh

After child lifters gang scare, it is a new kind of trouble brewing in western Uttar Pradesh. Villagers have been spotting drones during night claiming it to be operated by suspects planning theft. This has created a potential law and order situation in many pockets. https://t.co/2XhlXBQOmj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 27, 2025

Drone Sighting Rumours Go Viral on Social Media

what’s happening across western Uttar Pradesh—including Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Meerut, and Bijnor—is a wave of night‑time drone sightings that have triggered widespread panic and confusion among villagers.#Meerut #Sambhal #Bijnor #muradabad #Rampur — rasikboy (@ankur2917) July 27, 2025

The incident in the Chhajlat area occurred on Thursday night, July 17, when a drone was sighted hovering in the sky. This prompted the panicked villagers to believe thieves were targeting their homes. After this, drone sightings were also reported in Pilibhit, Sambhal, and Rampur. So, what is the truth behind the drone sighting rumours in Uttar Pradesh? Are criminals using drones for robbery in Uttar Pradesh villages? Scroll below to know the truth. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Drone Survey of Villages Will Be Completed by June 2023.

Police Reveal Findings and Facts About Drone Sightings

ड्रोन की अफवाहों को लेकर अमरोहा पुलिस की स्पष्ट अपील पिछले कुछ दिनों से अमरोहा जनपद में रात्रि के समय ड्रोन उड़ने की सूचनाएं मिल रही हैं, जिससे आमजन के बीच भ्रम और भय का वातावरण बना हुआ है। अफवाहें फैलाई जा रही हैं कि चोर ड्रोन के माध्यम से रेकी कर रहे हैं। अमरोहा पुलिस द्वारा… pic.twitter.com/XOzRPyFyLG — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) July 20, 2025

Moradabad DIG Urges People Not to Pay Attention to Drone Flying Rumours

Police Reveal Truth About Drone Sighting As Misinformation Goes Viral

After drone sighting rumours went viral, several police departments of various districts took to social media to reveal the truth behind the viral claim of drones being used by criminals in Uttar Pradesh. Cops insisted that there is no evidence that drones are being used by criminals. Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Amroha, said that the first complaint they received was around 15-20 days ago, when three locals were flying a drone to shoot a reel.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amroha police said that drone spotting incidents have been categorised into four types of situations: mischievous elements flying drones to fuel rumours, lights from toy helicopters at night being mistaken for drones, lights from aeroplanes being mistaken for drones, and only one person claiming to see a drone spreads rumours. "It is worth considering that if a thief were flying a drone, which causes people to wake up, their attempt to steal would fail. Additionally, due to low light at night, drones cannot capture useful video footage," Amroha police said.

Police Debunk Misinformation Going Viral on Social Media

Don't Pay Attention to Rumours About Drones

Muniraj Gobu, DIG of Moradabad, also issued a clarification amid misinformation about drone sighting rumours. Gobu said that the public should not pay attention to rumours about drones flying in Moradabad over the past few days. He also noted that they created awareness among villagers across the districts and even said that toy drones were found in the districts of Amroha, Sambhal, and Rampur. Meanwhile, Pilibhit SP Abhishek Yadav urged people to inform the police about any drone sighting or rumour. The Uttar Pradesh police have debunked the misinformation about drone sightings across several districts of the state.

What to Do If You Spot a Drone?

Amroha police shared a list of Do's and Don'ts when spotting a drone. Police have requested people to call 112 or inform the nearest police station if they see an object resembling a drone. "Observe the drone’s direction and flight pattern—this can help estimate the possible location of the person operating it," it added. Amroha police also asked people to share the location, time, photo/video on 9454458055 (Amroha Police Media Cell WhatsApp) and avoid spreading rumours. The police also asked people not to share misleading or sensational content on social media for likes or share old photos or videos as new incidents in groups.

