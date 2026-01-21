Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Tradeomatic Limited is a global personal hygiene company specialising in OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM solutions, delivering customised manufacturing services across baby care, adult care, and pet care categories. Its extensive product portfolio includes baby diapers and wipes, adult diapers and pads, as well as private-label manufacturing of sanitary napkins, tissues, and breast pads.

With a strong emphasis on quality control--from raw material sourcing to finished goods--Tradeomatic ensures consistent product excellence. The company also promotes its own European brands, TOKIBABY and TOKIHEALTH, which have established a strong sales presence across Eastern Europe, including Russia, Norway, Ireland, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, along with key global markets such as the United States, New Zealand, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and India.

Tradeomatic Limited is a bootstrapped company that has grown organically through founder capital and reinvested profits, without relying on external venture capital or debt, and has achieved profitability through a lean, self-funded business model.

Launched just two years ago in India, Tradeomatic's European diaper brands, TOKIBABY and TOKIHEALTH, have rapidly emerged as trusted names in baby and adult care. In a market crowded with over 100 diaper brands, the brands have differentiated themselves by letting product quality speak for itself, earning strong consumer trust and platform visibility within a remarkably short span.

Today, TOKIBABY and TOKIHEALTH are available across India's leading quick-commerce platforms, including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, DMart Ready, Blinkit, and BigBasket, ensuring wide accessibility and rapid fulfilment for consumers nationwide.

A defining milestone in the brand's journey has been the success of TOKIBABY LIGHT Diapers, now a Pan-India Best-Seller and Trending product on Swiggy Instamart. With deliveries reaching customers in as little as 10 minutes, the brand has aligned seamlessly with the immediacy-driven needs of modern parents--turning speed and convenience into a clear competitive advantage.

Quick commerce is rapidly reshaping how India shops for essentials, particularly in categories such as baby and health care, where availability and urgency are critical. For TOKIBABY and TOKIHEALTH, quick commerce is not merely a distribution channel--it is a strategic growth lever that reflects evolving consumer behaviour.

Sharing his views on the brand's growth, Tradeomatic's Founder and CEO, Mr Sunny Pawar, said:

"Quick commerce is not a phase--it is the future of Indian retail. What began as a high-burn experiment has now evolved into a mature, efficiency-driven ecosystem steadily moving towards profitability. India has cracked the quick-commerce model by leveraging its unique strengths of density, speed, and demand concentration."

Mr. Sunny Pawar, Founder and CEO of Tradeomatic, was born in Mumbai and raised in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong citizen, he is also a Certified Private Aircraft Pilot, specialising in recreational and sports flying.

Sunny further adds,

"As the ecosystem matures, innovation in last-mile delivery will accelerate. Much like leading European and South Asian markets, quick-commerce platforms in India will move towards drone-led delivery models--further reducing costs and redefining speed and convenience. Being part of this transformation early has positioned us strongly for the future."

With strong traction across Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, DMart Ready, Blinkit and BigBasket, rising consumer trust, and a profitability-first approach, TOKIBABY and TOKIHEALTH are well-positioned for sustained growth. In just two years, the brands have demonstrated that when quality leads, and speed follows, meaningful scale becomes inevitable.

Tradeomatic's European brands--TOKIBABY and TOKIHEALTH--remain focused on delivering high-quality baby and adult hygiene products designed for comfort, reliability, and everyday use. By combining product excellence with speed and accessibility through India's leading quick-commerce platforms, the brands continue to strengthen their presence in the country's rapidly evolving retail ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/tokibabyglobal/

