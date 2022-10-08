Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): What began as a trend for achieving fuller and thicker eyebrows with popular cosmetic procedures like microblading, a few years ago, has now evolved into a full-fledged industry in its own right. With numerous cosmetic clinics and professionals across India offering Permanent makeup procedures like Lip Blush, microshading of eyebrows, etc., the Permanent make-up (PMU) industry in India is growing at a fast pace. Those who believe in pushing the envelope, are using such techniques to restore lost body features of patients suffering from medical conditions such as pigment loss, scars, and so on. This emerging field of permanent makeup is called Paramedical micropigmentation.

Camouflage that heals

While the application of Permanent Makeup is more famous for cosmetic procedures, its application for restorative procedures is an emerging avenue in the Indian cosmetic industry. Be it camouflage for vitiligo patches on skin, scars or stretch marks, or areola restoration after breast cancer surgeries; paramedical micropigmentation is a technique that is literally adding color to the lives of many.

"I was always attracted to India. I look forward to this visit, and I hope to share the best of my skills and techniques with Indian professionals interested in paramedical micropigmentation."-says Melinda, who is an internationally recognized authority in the field of Paramedical Micropigmentation and is now all set to bring her techniques to India for the first time in the upcoming masterclass at Chandigarh, this November.

"This is a skill that can change lives, and as a professional in the aesthetic industry, it can be a really satisfying & meaningful add-on to the services provided by a cosmetic professional." - Melinda Gaspar

Permanent Makeup- Beyond the Glamour

Paramedical micropigmentation is a non-surgical and minimally invasive procedure with a minimal downtime. When well executed, it can help clients and patients regain their confidence & self-esteem. Because of this, dermatologists, permanent makeup artists and cosmetic surgeons all around the world are incorporating such advanced micropigmentation techniques into their restorative and cosmetic practices.

"As we reach the end of our fifth year in the field of micropigmentation, we realized that the time is now ripe to invite reputable international master trainers to visit India to conduct such useful training in niche areas to enhance Indian professionals' skills further." says Dr Gaurav Raj Chhabra, Director, Dermakraft®, a well known figure in the field of Scalp Micropigmentation in India.

"Many people look only at the glamour side of this field, but if you look deeper, restorative cosmetic procedures are offering a great relief to many by rebuilding their self esteem and confidence, and that matters the most." adds Varsha Sanwale, MD Dermakraft®, who is serving as the host and planning the best of arrangements for the participants' learning experiences.

International certification--Learning and networking with professionals

The Masterclass, which shall take place from November 14 to November 16 in Chandigarh, India, is a fantastic skill development opportunity for dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons, and experts in fields of micropigmentation and permanent makeup alike. The masterclass will also offer a non-competitive forum for business networking and a special area for the display of the latest goods and services associated with micropigmentation.

The participants on successful completion of the masterclass shall receive 3 globally endorsed certificates from GM Academy, Europe.

Registration is available on the event website: https://events.dermakraft.com/melindagaspar

In 2017, Dr Gaurav Raj Chhabra founded Dermakraft®, India, an integral micropigmentation and PMU establishment that provides services and training in the fields of aesthetic and restorative micropigmentation.

Disclaimer: This awareness feature may not be considered as a medical advice or a claim for cure of any disease or condition. Paramedical micropigmentation procedures are best performed by specially trained professionals only.

Business and Media queries:Dr Gaurav Raj Chhabra, MBBSDirector, Dermakraft®Email: info@dermakraft.comWeb: https://events.dermakraft.com/melindagaspar8530002211

