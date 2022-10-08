You must have heard of people fetishizing female pregnancy and lactation BUT males sharing XXX pregnancy videos to satisfy followers' fetish? Well, that is rare. Selling specialised "male pregnancy" films on OnlyFans, a man is raking in thousands of dollar. He goes by the moniker "The Belly King," Simon Henderson, who often flaunts a shredded six-pack, can manipulate his belly to make it appear as though he is with a child. Yes, it is easy for him to pretend he is pregnant and therefore making money as people drool over his "pregnant" belly. As a result, he has amassed a following of fans who fetishize the bump. After experiencing financial difficulties, the 48-year-old British bank worker opened an OnlyFans account in January and has already made almost $4,400. XXX OnlyFans Creator Fired From Her Duties as Nurse for Being a ‘Distraction’ to Her Colleagues Who Watch Her 18+ Videos! Everything You Need To Know.

Other fans swoon over Henderson's enormous bump because they enjoy the weird kink of "vore," which involves eating humans. More than 80 regular viewers of Henderson's OnlyFans programming subscribe to it each month. Although he avoids posting anything obscene on his channel, he acknowledges that it is difficult to hold onto them. After his marriage ended and he left the house he lived with his wife and children, Henderson claims he resorted to OnlyFans in January. Real-Life Devil Gets Banned From Churches For His Extreme Body Modifications! Brazilian Man Has Implanted Horns, Tattoos and Much More!

Henderson chose to join the subscription site in order to monetize his "pregnant" stomach after posting amusing movies about it on TikTok and YouTube. Henderson claims he has become more accepting since joining OnlyFans, despite his fan's strange tastes, and he has no plans to leave.

What is Vore on XXX OnlyFans?

Adult cartoons frequently feature the character Vore, who considers the idea of devouring others, retaining them in your stomach, and eventually digesting them. With the help of his belly talent, he can make humorous videos that illustrate this concept in real life rather than only in my imagination.

What is Male Pregnancy Fetish?

Male pregnancy, or mpreg, is the concept. Fun, lighthearted videos about being pregnant, including ones in which the creator complains, discusses, and act as though he's giving birth.

XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

