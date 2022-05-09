Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Treelife Consulting, a multi-disciplinary professional services firm specializing in core legal, financial and compliance services focussed towards the start-up ecosystem has provided transaction support services to over 75 Start-ups in 2021 - 2022. In most of the deals, Treelife Consulting has been an exclusive advisor for the transaction playing a critical role as a finance consulting company & Legal Counsel, Compliance & regulatory advisor, investor counsel and conducted due diligence. Some of the transactions included fundraises, acquisitions and compliances for clients like; Raise Financial Services, Proactive for Her, Drona Pay, Thrive and Rentomojo. Despite the pandemic, Treelife Consulting has grown 60 per cent in a year, ramping up the revenues and resources by expanding team strength from 15 to 30 plus and opened new offices at Delhi and Bangalore, expanding its reach.

Treelife Consulting, a one-stop-shop solution for entities looking for customised professional services in finance, legal and compliance for their business ventures, was founded seven years ago by Jitesh Agarwal and Garima Mitra. The blend of a legal and finance firm gives a holistic view of the business while ensuring seamless and smooth operations during fundraising, acquisitions and scaling up of the companies. By leveraging domain expertise in dealing with over 400 start-ups, the firm provides 360-degree professional services support to the businesses and investors, thus enabling them to focus on their core activities.

Jitesh Agarwal, Founder of Treelife Consulting, said, "These are exciting times for the start-up ecosystem where India has reached a milestone of 100 unicorns. We have been playing an integral part by providing financial expertise and know-how to growth-stage start-ups raising angel to series B funds besides supporting the transactions, including due diligence, investment document, equity structuring etc. We are on a growth trajectory, having witnessed a 60 per cent increase in our top line along with 100 per cent increase in our human resources and opening of new offices at Delhi and Bangalore. However, this is just the beginning of the growth, we look to furthering our portfolio companies, including geographies and building our resources."

Garima Mitra, Co-Founder of Treelife Consulting, said, "As a B2B multi-disciplinary solution-oriented advisory firm, Treelife Consulting has worked closely with over 400 start-ups on their legal, finance and compliance requirements. With such an exponential rise in the number of companies among the start-up ecosystem, we can say the buzz is here to stay and for this booming ecosystem we are all set to provide qualitative customised and solution-based services. For plenty of companies managing legal, compliance and financial issues in the best way becomes the critical part of their growth. Therefore, we ensure a simplified legal, compliance and financial management for these companies and help them scale"

These are some of the well know recent transactions, Treelife Consultancy has engaged in; Raise Financial Services acquired upskilling platform Valuationary, Women-focused health tech start-up Proactive For Her, raised $5.5M in a Series A funding round. Rentomojo raised Rs145 crores in debt and equity rounds. Drona Pay raised $500K in seed funding, whereas JFL acquired a stake in Thrive platform Hashtag Loyalty and more.

For more information: www.treelife.in

