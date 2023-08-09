SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 9: TRIMACARE, India's first prenatal pregnancy supplement based on the Multi-Micronutrient model (MMN), has been granted a patent, heralding a new era in prenatal care and marking a significant milestone in the vast Indian pregnancy market.

India, with one of the world's largest populations, presents an immense pregnancy market. Despite this, the prenatal supplement industry has remained primarily dominated by iron and calcium supplements for decades. The patent grant to TRIMACARE signifies a paradigm shift, making it the first supplement in India that caters specifically to the unique needs of each trimester of pregnancy.

Developed by co-founders Sameer Agarwal and Surbhi Gupta, TRIMACARE replaces the prevalent Iron-Folate-Calcium model with an advanced MMN approach. The result is a prenatal supplement that supports optimal brain development, organ growth, and weight gain in babies and robust maternal health.

TRIMACARE stands as a novel concept in a market inundated with generic supplements. The company's vision to innovate and lead has resulted in the creation of a new category within the pregnancy market - one that recognizes and caters to the unique needs of pregnant women and their developing babies.

To date, over 5000 doctors have prescribed TRIMACARE, reaching a satisfied base of 100,000 patients. Despite launching amidst the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic on 16th January 2021, the same day as the COVAXIN release, TRIMACARE's market success has been undeniable.

With the patent grant, TRIMACARE plans to further expand its reach and disrupt the market. The company is set to go directly to pregnant women, with the continued support of gynaecologist, enabling them to choose a comprehensive and trimester-specific prenatal care solution.

Beyond providing vital nutrients in a single dose, TRIMACARE is paving the way for enhanced patient compliance and ease of use, addressing the challenge of multiple-pill adherence.

As TRIMACARE leads this new category in India's pregnancy market, it embodies the potential to reshape prenatal health nationwide. This patent is not only a testament to TRIMACARE's innovation but also a beacon pointing towards a healthier future for India's next generations.

For more information, please contact: Sameer@pluspluslifesciences.com, Surbhi@pluspluslifesciences.com

Website - https://pluspluslifesciences.com/trimacare/

TRIMACARE, a groundbreaking prenatal supplement based on the Multi-Micronutrient model (MMN), was conceived by Sameer Agarwal and Surbhi Gupta. With a mission to revolutionize prenatal healthcare in India, TRIMACARE provides comprehensive nutritional support designed for each trimester of pregnancy. The company is committed to improving maternal and child health, leading the way for a healthier future generation.

