Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has appointed Gaurav Loomba as India's Senior Director of Public Affairs. Gaurav joined Truecaller following a distinguished career as the AVP of Government and Public Affairs at Paytm, and he has also held positions at the National Payments Corporation of India and ICICI Bank. This appointment comes close on the heels of another seasoned industry veteran, Seema Jindal, joining from Bharti Airtel. Seema leads Truecaller's Public Affairs mandate on the telecom business.

With two decades of experience in financial services and digital payments, Gaurav was instrumental in fostering relationships with government and industry associations on policy and regulatory reforms in the sector, as well as managing CSR and ESG initiatives.

At Truecaller, Gaurav will work closely with government agencies to lead the implementation of a public affairs strategy that secures necessary regulatory and policy support for Truecaller's sustained growth and innovation in India.

Speaking on his new role, Gaurav said, "I am pleased to announce my appointment as the Senior Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller. In this role, I will be tasked with enhancing the organisation's engagement with government ministries and agencies. My primary objective will be to develop and implement strategies that ensure comprehensive policy and regulatory support, thereby reinforcing Truecaller's commitment to the Indian market. "

Truecaller stays committed to India by continuing to expand the Public Affairs mandate in its largest market with over 383 million users. Gaurav will report directly to Kari Krishnamurthy, Truecaller's Chief Commercial Officer.

Welcoming Senior Director of Public Affairs, Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer at Truecaller, said, "Gaurav Loomba's leadership in Public Affairs marks a pivotal step as we deepen our focus on India, our largest market. His regulatory expertise and ability to cultivate meaningful stakeholder engagement will strengthen our partnerships and advance our strategic goals in telecommunications."

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 425 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October, 2021.

