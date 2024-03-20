PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20: TRUGlobal, a leading Digital Transformation and Technology Services company headquartered in the Bay Area CA, proudly announces its certification as a 'Great Place To Work' for the period of March 2024 to March 2025. This prestigious certification underscores TRUGlobal's unwavering commitment to being an employer of choice, known for its dedication to employee well-being and fostering a collaborative work environment.

Great Place To Work is globally recognized as the authority on workplace culture. Leveraging insights from over 100 million employees surveyed since 1992, they define what sets exceptional workplaces apart. TRUGlobal's certification as a Great Place to Work follows a comprehensive evaluation process, during which the Great Place to Work team gathered direct feedback from employees and meticulously reviewed the organization's people practices.

Commenting on this milestone, Ibrahim Shariff, CEO of TRUGlobal, remarked, "We are honored to achieve the Great Place to Work certification, a testament to TRUGlobal's unwavering commitment to our people. This recognition reinforces our core values of excellence, collaboration, and inclusivity. At TRUGlobal, we believe that investing in our employees and cultivating a workplace that champions fairness, integrity, transparency, and leadership is integral to our success."

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bay Area, California, TRUGlobal boasts over two decades of IT transformation and consulting experience, earning its reputation as a trusted Enterprise System Integrator and Technology Partner to diverse needs of its clientele, ranging from Fortune 500 Companies to burgeoning startups across USA, Mexico, India and South Africa. TRUGlobal is very soon expected to open its regional headquarters for MENA in Saudi Arabia as well.

Recognizing that excellence is rooted in investing in people, TRUGlobal has been unwavering in its commitment to implementing various employee-centric initiatives. These initiatives are aimed at enriching the employee experience and fostering a culture of support and collaboration within the organization. As a result, TRUGlobal has successfully created a workplace where employees feel valued, respected, and motivated to excel in their roles.

For more information about TRUGlobal and its services, please visit www.truglobal.com.

*Note: Great Place To Work® is a registered trademark of Great Place To Work Institute, Inc.*

About TRUGlobal:

TRUGlobal Inc., headquartered in the Bay Area, California, is a leader in Digital Transformation and Technology Services since 2004. With over two decades of experience, TRUGlobal offers tailored IT solutions including BI & Advanced Analytics, Cyber Security, Enterprise Solutions, Quality Engineering, Managed Services and Intelligent Automation to many Fortune 500 enterprises today. With global delivery centers across USA, Mexico, South Africa and India, TRUGlobal drives innovation and excellence in technology services.

