Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among Bollywood's most loved couples. They tied the knot in 2018, and since then, they have been giving fans major couple goals. In February this year, they announced that they are expecting their first child. They also revealed that the baby is due in September 2024. Post that, DeepVeer has been stealing hearts with their public appearances and sweet social media posts. Now, according to Zoom, Ranveer has decided to take a long paternity leave. Yes, you read that right! While Deepika already sorted things out, Ranveer had yet to make such plans. However, he is now reportedly planning to take a year-long paternity leave. Ranveer Singh Goes 'Cute' Over Preggers Deepika Padukone's Picture From Salon Sesh.

Zoom quoted a source saying, 'After his one-year dates for Baiju Bawra were vacated, Ranveer had no other assignments ready to go on the floor. He has now decided not to take any interim assignments before Don 3, Shaktimaan, and Aditya Dhar's action film starts next year. He will be spending time with Deepika and the baby.' Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh Expecting First Child: Anisha Padukone Opens Up About The Couple's Pregnancy News, Reveals Who Will Spoil the Baby Most!.

Earlier this month, parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the star-studded bash went viral on social media. The couple is beyond happy and excited to welcome their first baby.

