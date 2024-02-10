ATK

New Delhi [India], February 10: Embark on an exhilarating journey with the sensational love saga, 'Almost Together', the newest show from The Timeliners, from the house of The Viral Fever (TVF), India's ultimate OTT content creators. This captivating web-series, co-produced by Jeevansathi, India's premier matrimonial platform, guarantees a thrilling ride through a whirlwind of emotions, delivering a perfect blend of love, laughter, and surprising plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

'Almost Together' explores the enchanting yet tumultuous journey of Jai, Kriti and Raghav, played by the talented actors Plabita Borthakur, Aaron Kaul and Vishal Vashishtha, as they navigate the highs and lows of the quest for a life partner. Set against the backdrop of modern-day relationships, the show delves into the magic words everyone dreams of, only to discover that they can quickly turn into nightmares.

Kriti, a 32-year-old dentist, embodies brightness, thoughtfulness, and optimism, while Jai, who is in his early 30s, is portrayed as a fun-loving, cheerful, and quirky individual. The chemistry between these characters along with their equation with Raghav adds an engaging and relatable dimension to the storyline.

The collaboration with Jeevansathi seamlessly integrates the brand into the narrative. Frustrated with traditional matchmaking methods, Kriti turns to Jeevansathi. The story takes an unexpected turn when Kriti, initially sceptical of finding true love, engages in a breezy conversation with Raghav on Jeevansathi.

EVP & Head Marketing for Jeevansathi.com, Himani Bahuguna, shared their enthusiasm about the collaboration with TVF, "At Jeevansathi, we have been providing a safe space for like-minded individuals to connect with their life partners over 25 years now. Our collaboration with TVF is an exciting opportunity that brilliantly captures the essence of our brand while delivering a captivating and entertaining narrative."

Commenting on the collaboration, Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Jeevansathi on 'Almost Together.' This partnership has allowed us to weave an authentic and relatable narrative around modern-day relationships while seamlessly integrating the brand into the storyline. We believe viewers will thoroughly enjoy the unique and entertaining journey of Jai, Kriti and Raghav."

Don't miss out on the excitement! Dive into the world of 'Almost Together' now, available for streaming on The Timeliners' official YouTube channel.

