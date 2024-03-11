VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: In a groundbreaking move to combat the deep-rooted issue of child marriages, The Visual House, Plan India's creative agency based in Delhi/NCR, is spearheading the impactful "#BaalVivahAbhiNahiKabhiNahi" campaign. This visionary initiative is set to make waves in selected villages across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Government's Plea Against Calcutta High Court Order Transferring Sandeshkhali ED Team Attack Case to CBI.

As a staunch advocate for children's rights and gender equality, Plan India recognizes the urgent need to confront child marriage as a significant obstacle to social and economic development. Leveraging The Visual House's expertise in strategic planning and execution, the campaign will deploy targeted awareness initiatives, community engagement, and advocacy efforts to empower communities to reject the detrimental practice of child marriage and prioritize girls' education.

A staggering 954 activities are currently underway across 375 villages in 14 districts, all driven by The Visual House in collaboration with Plan India. The grand inauguration of this transformative campaign took place on March 8, 2024, with distinguished guests and stakeholders set to be in attendance.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto Likely To Launch World's First CNG Bikes Soon, Trademarks Three New Names for Its Upcoming Segment: Report.

https://www.thevisualhouse.in/

https://www.planindia.org/

Through its strategic approach and creative execution, The Visual House is unwaveringly committed to sculpting a brighter and more promising future for the children of India. Join the movement, be a part of the change!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)