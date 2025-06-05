NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: TVS Motor Company announced today that The Board of Directors unanimously named Mr Sudarshan Venu as incoming Chairman of the Company, in recognition of his exemplary contributions to the Company's sustained growth and strategic development during his tenure as Director. Effective August 25, 2025, Mr Sudarshan Venu will be appointed as Chairman and Managing Director.

Its current chairman, Sir Ralf Speth, has informed The Board of Directors that he will not be seeking re-appointment as a company Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consequently, he will step down as Chairman of the Company at the close of the AGM on August 22, 2025.

The Board will also be appointing Sir Ralf Speth as Chief Mentor of the Company for a period of three years effective August 23, 2025, ensuring continued benefit from his extensive knowledge, experience and expertise.

Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company

Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role. I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights."

Sir Ralf Speth, said, "It has been an honour for me to steer TVS Motor Company as its Chairman over the last three years. I am grateful for the support, cooperation, and personal friendships developed during my tenure. As I hand over the Chairmanship to Sudarshan, I am confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue its growth journey while championing core TVS values. Sudarshan's dynamism and passion underscore his vision for the business, and I am confident that TVS is in safe, responsible hands. I wish Sudarshan and TVS Motor a bright future ahead."

Mr Sudarshan Venu, said, "I am very thankful to the Board for giving me this singular opportunity. I am really honoured and excited for the future and look forward to their continued support. TVS has been built on our Chairman Emeritus's commitment to customer centricity, quality and technology. As we look to the future we have to build on these values while capitalising on new opportunities and reimagining for the future. I am most grateful to him for his continued guidance.

Sir Ralf has been instrumental in challenging and mentoring us to expand more globally, onboard international talent, embrace newer processes, and invest in future products and technology. I look forward to his continued mentorship as our Chief Mentor. Importantly, TVS has grown due to the passion and energy of the entire team. I look forward to the continued partnership in our shared future."

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

