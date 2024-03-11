New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Board of Directors of TVS Motos Company, at its meeting held on Monday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, absorbing a sum of Rs 380 crore, for the current financial year ending March 2024.

The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and/or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on March 19, 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose, the company informed stock exchanged in a filing after the meeting.

Also Read | Kimbal Technologies Raises 'USD 5 Million' Funds To Scale Up Existing Operations and New Product Development.

The record date is for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.

Also Read | UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UP-W vs GG-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

At 2.53 pm, the shares of the motorcycle manufacturer were 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 2,274.70. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)