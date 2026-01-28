NewsVoir

Singapore, January 28: TVS Motor Company's operating revenue grew by 37% at Rs. 12,476 Crores for the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs. 9,097 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2024.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2026.

The Company's Operating EBITDA grew by 51% at Rs.1,634 Crores for the third quarter of 2025-26 as against EBITDA of Rs. 1,081 Crores in third quarter of 2024-25. The Company's Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter is highest at 13.1% as against normalised Operating EBITDA margin of 12.4% in the third quarter of 2024-25. The Company's PBT before exceptional items grew by 57% at Rs. 1,315 Crores for the third quarter of 2025-26 as against PBT of Rs. 837 Crores in third quarter of 2024-25.

Sales

Also Read | ???????????? ?????????50 ?????? 2026 ????????????? ???????? ???????????.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including international business grew by 27% registering highest ever quarterly sales of 15.44 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025 as against 12.12 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024. Motorcycle sales grew by 31% registering 7.26 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025 as against 5.56 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2025 grew by 25% registering 6.14 Lakh units as against the sales of 4.93 Lakh units in the third quarter of 2024-25. The two-wheeler sales in international business grew by 35% at 3.66 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025 as against 2.72 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024. Total three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 106% at 0.60 Lakh units as against 0.29 Lakh units during third quarter of 2024-25.

EV Sales

During the quarter under review, the Company's EV sales grew by 40% achieving highest ever quarterly sales of 1.06 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025 as against 0.76 Lakh units during quarter ended December 2024.

Cumulative nine months results

Operating revenue grew by 29% at Rs. 34,463 Crores for nine months ended December 2025 as against Rs. 26,701 Crores for the nine months ended December 2024.

The Company's Operating EBITDA grew by 41% at Rs. 4,406 Crores for nine months ended December 2025 as against EBITDA of Rs. 3,121 Crores for the nine months ended December 2024. The Company's PBT before exceptional items grew by 43% at Rs. 3,594 Crores for the nine months ended December 2025 as against Rs. 2,517 Crores during nine months ended December 2024. The Company's PAT for the nine months ended December 2025 is at Rs. 2,625 Crores as against Rs. 1,858 Crores during nine months ended December 2024.

Sales

The Company's two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including international business grew by 23% registering 43.28 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2025 as against 35.27 Lakh units registered in the nine months ended December 2024. Motorcycle sales grew by 24% registering 20.19 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2025 as against 16.31 Lakh units in nine months ended December 2024. Scooter sales for the nine months ended December 2025 grew by 25% registering 17.52 Lakh units as against the sales of 14.02 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2024. The two-wheeler sales in international business grew by 35% at 10.47 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2025 as against 7.78 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2024. Total three-wheeler sales is at 1.59 Lakh units for the nine months ended December 2025 as against 0.98 Lakh units during nine months ended December 2024. Electric vehicles grew by 26% registering sales of 2.56 Lakh units for the nine months ended December 2025 as against 2.03 Lakh units during the nine months ended December 2024.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)