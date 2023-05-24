New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): App-based ride services provider Uber on Wednesday announced a slew of partnerships to electrify its services in India for transition to sustainable mobility. It will deploy 25,000 electric vehicles across Uber's top seven cities with support from its fleet partners.

As part of the sustainability push, the mobility major announced the rollout of Uber Green in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting June 2023, it said in a release Wednesday.

Uber Green allows passengers to request an all-electric, zero tailpipe emission vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled car, bringing to India an on-demand EV experience on their hands.

Uber Green is currently available in 100+ cities in 15 countries around the world.

"India's huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040. Today, we are taking a major step toward that goal with the launch of Uber Green. We know that our impact goes beyond technology. We are determined to become allies of cities and governments as they seek to combat climate change and pollution through sustainable mobility," said Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Business Operations at Uber.

Besides, it will deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers by 2024 to boost sustainable mobility in its fast-growing Uber Moto category. Over 1000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers are already deployed on Uber Moto in Delhi.

Speaking at the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, of Uber India and South Asia said, "Going all-electric is a challenge that's bigger than Uber. We can't do it alone. To be successful, the economic burden of making the transition to EVs should not fall on drivers. With these industry-leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India's ride sharing industry." (ANI)

