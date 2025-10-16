PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 16: The University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata (UEM Kolkata) proudly announced the successful inauguration of its supercomputer SATYAMEBA -- Supercomputing Architecture for Transformative Yield in AI and Multi-GPU Engine-Based Acceleration, a state-of-the-art High-Performance Computing (HPC) system designed to revolutionize research in Artificial Intelligence and scientific computing.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Hon'ble Chancellor Prof. Banani Chakrabarti Ma'am, in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Sajal Dasgupta, Director IQAC Prof. (Dr.) Rajashree Paul Ma'am, and Registrar Prof. (Dr.) Sukalyan Goswami.

The SATYAMEBA Supercomputer achieves a peak performance of 978 TERAFLOPS and sustains 967 TERAFLOPS, integrating NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPUs, Intel i7/i9 processors, and Intel Xeon W9 servers. It operates on a Fortinet-secured Linux environment with containerized orchestration, enabling advanced AI-driven research in Underwater Systems, Wireless Communication, Quantum Technology, Medical Imaging, Astronomy, and Brain-Computer Interfaces.

UEM Kolkata expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, faculty, staff, and students who contributed to making SATYAMEBA a reality -- a symbol of technological excellence and innovation in the service of science and society.

UEM Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti said, "UEM's indigenous supercomputer can achieve 978 teraflops, making it the fastest supercomputer in Kolkata. It can perform a medical image processing operation in 28 milliseconds, which takes a single GPU-based computer eight hours. This will give thousands of students across India the opportunity to develop new AI models and train them on our UEM Supercomputer SATYAMEBA. This is a great achievement for India and its students, researchers, and corporate community."

