California, October 16: A US federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from dismissing federal employees amid the ongoing government shutdown. "The activities that are being undertaken here are contrary to the laws," Susan Yvonne Illston, judge of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, said on Wednesday (local time) when she issued the temporary restraining order.

The injunction came a few days after the administration sent reduction-in-force notices to over 4,000 federal workers. Two major unions representing government employees petitioned to halt the layoffs, reports Xinhua news agency. Illston stated that the administration had "taken advantage of the lapse in government spending and government functioning," expressing confidence that the unions could prove the government's actions were unlawful. Donald Trump Says He Has Authorised CIA To Conduct Covert Operations in Venezuela.

The Trump administration had warned that it intended to cut jobs during the shutdown, and US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that the reductions targeted "Democrat agencies" or programs. Earlier, White House budget director Russell Vought said he expected that "north of 10,000" federal positions would be cut because of the shutdown. ‘India Will Stop Purchasing Russian Oil, PM Narendra Modi Assured Me’, Says Donald Trump at Oval Office Briefing (Watch Video).

Illston's order was issued on the 15th day of the shutdown, just before the Senate once again failed -- for the ninth time -- to pass a temporary funding bill that would reopen the government. Democracy Forward, an advocacy organisation representing the unions, welcomed the judge's order. The organisation's CEO, Skye Perryman, said the president seems to think his government shutdown is distracting people from the harmful and lawless actions of his administration, but the American people are holding him accountable, including in the courts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).