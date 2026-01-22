PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], January 22: UK Food and Drink, supported by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, UK, took centre stage in Mumbai this week as a curated culinary showcase brought together leading chefs, retailers, buyers and media to explore how UK ingredients are increasingly shaping India's evolving food landscape.

Hosted by the UK Government's GREAT Food & Drink Campaign, the invitation-only event reflected growing demand in India for high-quality, trusted international produce. Changing consumer tastes, rapid expansion in premium retail and rising expectations across hospitality and food service are all driving interest in products that deliver consistency, transparency and strong provenance.

India is now one of the world's most dynamic growth markets for food and drink. For UK producers, the opportunity is underpinned by Indian consumers and trade partners seeking ingredients that combine quality assurance and reliable performance with distinctive origin stories.

The Mumbai showcase demonstrated how UK ingredients can meet these expectations while working seamlessly within Indian cuisine. The experience was led by Michelin-starred chef, Chef Vineet Bhatia, MBE, a proud culinary ambassador for UK produce, who curated a menu highlighting the versatility of UK food across contemporary Indian dishes. Guests enjoyed a delicious culinary journey through the four nations of the United Kingdom featuring English cheeses, Northern Irish spirits, Scottish salmon, Welsh sea salt and much more.

"UK ingredients give chefs real confidence in the kitchen. The quality is consistent and the sourcing is transparent, which allows you to focus on flavour, technique and creativity," said Chef Vineet Bhatia, MBE. "They integrate naturally into Indian cooking and help elevate the final dish without compromising authenticity."

The guest list included senior figures from modern retail, hospitality, distribution and media, highlighting the growing crossover between consumer curiosity and trade demand for UK food and drink in India.

Renowned ChefSanjeev Kapoor praised the balance achieved through the menu: "The dishes remained unmistakably Indian, but there was a refinement that stood out immediately," said Chef Kapoor. "The ingredients brought balance, elegance and visual clarity, enhancing the experience without changing the soul of the cuisine."

Speaking at the event, Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner to South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India, said: "Combining high-quality produce with cutting-edge technology, the UK is at the forefront of innovation in the food and drink industry. India's food and hospitality sectors are evolving rapidly with demand for better quality and consistency rising sharply. With the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between our two countries, the UK is well placed to meet this rising demand with reports suggesting UK food and drink exports to India growing by over 11% in the first half of 2025. We remain committed to supporting long-term partnerships and helping UK producers succeed in this dynamic market."

UK food and drink products are already available across leading Indian modern retail and gourmet platforms including Reliance Retail, Nature's Basket, Food Square and Food Stories, spanning everyday grocery items, snacks, desserts and beverages. Their growing presence reflects increasing confidence among Indian buyers and consumers in British brands.

The GREAT Food & Drink Campaign will continue to build engagement in India through chef collaborations, retail activations and trade-focused initiatives, supporting long-term partnerships and sustained growth for UK food and drink exports. This event was organized by Dreamscape Media.

