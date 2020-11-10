Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Unacademy has released a new film named 'Cracking the Game' to mark its first year of association with the Indian Premier League and celebrate the continuous process of Learning -- which can come from all walks of life.

The film draws a fun correlation between cricket moments seen on field during the Dream11 IPL 2020 tournament, and a student's desire to learn.

The film starts by asking students what they have learnt from this year's IPL, and then goes on to connect sporting moments to learning concepts such as Pythagoras theorem, magnetic induction, Darwin's theory of evolution, melting point of metals, etc.

The video has already garnered over 2.5 million views across social media and digital platforms, with overwhelming positive reviews. Over 2 million views of the video have come on Twitter alone, becoming yet another viral campaign of the EdTech major.

Watch the film here: https://twitter.com/unacademy/status/1325399160854441984

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KF1e-Y3PRag&feature=youtu.be

As the official partner of the IPL, Unacademy has integrated marketing activations into matches such as 'Unacademy Ask the Expert', 'Unacademy Learn from the Best', 'Unacademy Fan of the Match', and 'Unacademy Cracking Sixes'. These activations have helped the brand create buzz and awareness at a pan-India level.

