This birthday is rather special for Mackenzie Foy who's all set to bid adieu to her teens. The young American actress has had quite a promising career so far and she's just getting started in the industry. For someone as young as her, Mackenzie Foy has quite a distinct taste in fashion and her adorable red carpet moments have always warmed our hearts. The thing that stands out the most in her appearances is her willingness to retain her innocence. Analeigh Tipton Birthday: A Look at Some of Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Avatars (View Pics).

Mackenzie Foy's red carpet choices are designed and planned keeping her teenage self in mind. With cutesy dresses and a wide range of colour palette, her stylist decides to keep her innocence intact while playing with different simple silhouettes. For someone who's already putting her A-game on display, we wonder what style offerings she'll have in future and how amazing they'll get with time. As the teenager gets ready to bid goodbye to her teens, we take a look at some of her most amazing red carpet avatars and we suggest you join us in admiring her. Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Bold, Electric, Quirky and Weirdly Amazing are Few Words That Perfectly Describe her Sartorial Choices (View Pics).

Mackenzie Foy's brilliant red carpet moments are making us eager beaver to see her next appearances. While we know she'll only take the entire experience a notch higher, we are simply wondering how high it can be! Until then, let's keep showering her with tons of blessings and good wishes. Happy Birthday, Mackenzie Foy!

