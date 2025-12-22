VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: As India advances the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy remains a central priority. The Ministry of Education has reiterated that early learning depends not only on curriculum and assessments, but on what happens daily inside classrooms.

To contribute to this understanding, Language and Learning Foundation, with the support of Tata Trusts, is launching India's First National Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) Report on Monday, 22 December 2025, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

TLPS 2025 is India's first large-scale, multi-state study focused on teaching practices in Grades 1 and 2 which aims to generate systemic evidence on teaching learning processes in early-grade classrooms. The survey has been conducted across 1,050 government classrooms across 9 states - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, in partnership with QUEST, Madhi Foundation, Vikramshila Education Resource Society, Centre for microFinance, and Educational Initiatives. The survey captures multiple dimensions of classroom practices like

Teacher-student interactions, use of teaching-learning materials, and participation among children at different learning levels across diverse linguistic, regional, and socio-economic contexts.

The findings are expected to offer insights that can inform teacher professional development, pedagogy, academic mentoring, policy, and system-level planning, particularly at a time when the nation has emphasised the importance of strong foundations in the early grades, including learning in children's familiar languages.

The national launch event will be graced by Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, as the Chief Guest. The event will also bring together government representatives, researchers, practitioners, and civil society organisations to reflect on how classroom practices can be strengthened to support India's foundational learning goals.

Anchored by LLF, TLPS 2024-25 represents a collaborative effort to generate practice-oriented evidence that complements existing learning assessments and policy initiatives.

About Language and Learning Foundation

Founded in 2015, Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) is an education non-profit dedicated to improving foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes of students in primary grades at scale, in collaboration with the national and state governments in India. LLF is a system-focused and impact-driven organisation that takes a three-pronged approach for equitable foundational learning improvements through Continuous Professional Development of teachers and mentors, District Demonstration Programmes and System Strengthening on FLN with a focus on inclusivity and equity. Since its inception, LLF has worked in 10 states, reaching 2.18 crore children and 11.8 lakh teachers and educators through State Level Technical Support and improved learning outcomes of 14 lakh children through District Demonstration Programmes and teaching-learning practices of 2,50,000 teachers and teacher educators.

