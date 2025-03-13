BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 13: Authenticity and self-expression lie at the heart of identity -- and The Durex Podcast is sparking conversations that celebrate individuality. Building on the remarkable success of its inaugural episode - which garnered over 10 million views, reached 40 million users on meta platforms and trended at #1 on X - The Durex Podcast returns with a compelling second episode. This episode features two pioneering figures: Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, the world's first openly gay royal and a leading voice for LGBTQIA+ rights, and Rani KoHEnur, a multifaceted model and LGBTQIA+ activist. Together, they engage in an unfiltered dialogue on LGBTQIA+ identities, relationships, and the essence of true intimacy. Durex has long been an advocate for love and self-expression, celebrating affection beyond traditional gender identities. The brand's ethos is rooted in the belief that "good sex is for everyone", and it strives to empower individuals to embrace their sexual selves. This episode reaffirms Durex's dedication to fostering open, mature, and responsible conversations that resonate with diverse audiences. Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Durex, we are committed to creating platforms that encourage open dialogues around sexual wellbeing. This episode of The Durex podcast is a testament to our belief that intimacy and pleasure are universal experiences, deserving of recognition and respect across all communities. We are thankful to our guests and our host for making this an open and highly informative conversation." Tackling deep-seated stereotypes and debunking common myths surrounding LGBTQIA+, Host Abhay Deol asks, "Do all queer people fit mainstream stereotypes? For example, gay men are feminine, and lesbians are masculine."

Prince Manvendra addresses this notion, saying, "It could be the other way around. Straight men could be feminine, and straight women can also be masculine. We cannot just generalize this." It's important to recognize that everyone's identity is unique and cannot be simplified into one-size-fits-all categories. Adding to the conversation, Rani KoHEnur highlights the beauty of individuality, sharing, "People are people in so many colors, with so many personalities and the way they are, and that's what makes it beautiful. Because if everybody was the same blueprint version of you, you are exactly like me, I am exactly like you, it would be so boring." Beyond breaking stereotypes, this episode dives into Kamasutra's perspective on queer relationships, the journey of coming out as transgender in India, navigating LGBTQIA+ identities in conservative families, first-time experiences, and modern dating dynamics. Through bold, thought-provoking conversations, The Durex Podcast continues its mission to create an open, inclusive space where everyone can embrace their true selves -- because intimacy, in all its forms, is for everyone. For the full conversation, watch the episode here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4gMQQnEYhv3OPbStdFqwpn

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ewo5NWiJI9Q

