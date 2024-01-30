ATK

New Delhi [India], January 30: A book that indeed serves as a warm hug on a winter morning. The debut book of Nilanjana Srivastava will take you on the journey of a woman who shares her life experiences in the most candid and heart-warming style. A book that will make you laugh with its words and take you to your own childhood, city, dreams, family, relationships, and friends. Well, Beeja House has got it all sorted for you. With their new launch, they bring a debut author with a completely different vision for life and living.

The author, Nilanjana Srivastava, a 'Calcutta-Born-Bengali-Bombay-ite,' invites readers on a rollicking journey through the tapestry of her life in her latest book, It's Never Too Late. With sincere escapades as her guiding star, Nilanjana interweaves her narrative with the beloved cities of Calcutta and Bombay, using their erstwhile names to evoke a sense of nostalgia and a bygone era. The book serves as a candid memoir, reflecting on Nilanjana's life experiences, sprinkled with invaluable insights she refers to as 'Life hacks.'

Part 1 of the series she has dedicated to her life, this book mirrors the idiosyncrasies, challenges, and triumphs that defined her life as a child. It is a true portrayal and understanding of the human experience. While steering clear of the elusive concept of 'success,' the author embraces the essence of a well-lived life, emphasizing the significance of savoring each moment. "Life's journey is a test of endurance, not speed. Do it whenever but do it well," she advises, making "It's Never Too Late" the constant motif of her remarkable journey.

In her book, she wrote, "Why this book? You may wonder. I didn't pen it as a self-indulgent time-pass activity or to aggrandize myself. I am not a celeb but an ordinary person attempting to undertake this glorious journey called life with its ups and downs and learning from it. Aren't we all, you may ask? Why would anyone be interested in reading it? Yes. That's true. We all are traveling the same road. Maybe no one would be interested. That's fine too."

The book is embellished with creative illustrations in each chapter, beautifully narrating her story with lines and strokes. The illustrations are not just about anything and everything but an acute representation of her life, be it a caricature of her paternal family, her parents, and her sister, her school: Duruelo Convent School, or Kewal Kamal Building where she lived. The author has also used native Bengali and Hindi to accentuate the essence and add flavor to the book. Life Hacks at the end of every chapter add the tangent of life and morals lessons and a takeaway gift for every page you turn.

Veteran Actress, Bindiya Goswami Dutta, says, "Nilanjana, whom I met in our school's corridors, was and still is a source of inspiration to me. I wish her all the best and of course, I want to be there in her next book, too!"

The author, Nilanjana Srivastava, is an ex 'banker-turned-software-professional' who until recently lived in Mumbai with her family; husband Ashutosh, daughters Neha and, Nisha, and pet Hugo. Now she lives in Quesnel, a city in BC, Canada. Nilanjana believes, "This book is not a miracle cure for anything or a fixer of life's problems. If you have ever been a Bengali either by birth or by other dubious or non-dubious means and/or if you have ever lived in these two cities, you will be able to relate to this. I just hope it makes you laugh or at least smile and perhaps reflect on your own journey. Would love for you to share your life hacks with me because it's never too late to learn."

"The narrative is enriched with vivid vignettes of her early life, offering readers a glimpse into the culture of Calcutta and Bombay. The book serves as an epiphany that has consistently guided Nilanjana through life's twists and turns. Rather than a race against time, she discovered that life is more about endurance than speed -- a realization that she humorously encapsulates with the titular phrase," says Geetika Saigal, Founder and CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) -- India's 1st and Only Mentored Publishing House.

The author has garnered praise from Tanushree Shankar, the Indian dancer and choreographer. She says, "Nilanjana is my younger sister. I am thrilled that she has written about her childhood memories and eagerly anticipate the book's release." Tanushree Shankar is a leading dancer at the Ananda Shankar Centre for Performing Arts in the 1970s and 1980s. She also acted in various films, like The Namesake.

As the author takes her readers on her rollicking ride, be prepared to laugh, smile, and perhaps find resonance with your own life's anecdotes for the readers will surely resonate with her unique perspective, especially those who share a connection with the Bengali heritage or have called Calcutta and Bombay their homes.

It's Never Too Late is now available on Amazon India and soon will be available globally on Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions.

