VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: UniMax World, a new-age real estate enterprise known for building thoughtful living spaces, today unveiled its refreshed brand identity and logo--a visual representation of its journey, values, and vision for the future. The announcement was made at a press conference held in Navi Mumbai, where the leadership shared UniMax's impressive growth story, strategic roadmap, and commitment to sustainable, community-centric development.

Also Read | June Solstice 2025 Date: When Is the First Day of Summer? What Does Summer Solstice Mean? Everything You Need To Know About the Longest Day of the Year.

Founded in 2016, UniMax World has rapidly emerged as a key player in Navi Mumbai's real estate landscape, delivering residential, commercial, and industrial projects across high-potential micro-markets like Taloja, Neral, and Dombivli. UniMax World has established a solid foundation with over 1.45 lakh sq. ft. of constructed space across projects like UniMax Pride, Happy Home, and UniMax Harmony. The company is now entering a high-growth phase with ambitious upcoming developments. Backed by a growing land bank expanding from 10.5 acres in FY24- 25 to 35 acres by FY26- 27, UniMax projects a topline ofRs.500 crore in FY26. These numbers reflect UniMax World's strategic intent to scale thoughtfully while delivering lasting value through design, innovation, and community-driven spaces. The company's focus on sustainability, digital integration, and customer-centricity continues to be the cornerstone of its growth strategy.

The new UniMax logo reflects the company's evolution from a promising startup to a purpose-driven brand that balances progress with people, design with impact, and innovation with trust. The new logo draws from the company's brand essence--"Thoughtfully Yours"--symbolising care, craftsmanship, and community. It blends clean design with purposeful form, representing the company's commitment to enriching everyday life through spaces that are not only built well, but lived well.

Also Read | No Official Version of Bharat Mata Portrait, So Cannot Be Allowed in Govt Events: Kerala Government.

"Our new identity is not just about design--it's about direction. It captures our belief that real estate should do more than just function--it should foster joy, build trust, and enrich lives," said Mr. Israil Shaikh, Founder & Managing Director of UniMax World. "As we continue to scale, our focus remains on thoughtful urban solutions, integrity-led execution, and staying deeply connected to the needs of our customers and communities."

Israil further added that, "At UniMax, our vision is to be more than just a developer--we aim to be enablers of meaningful lifestyles. With our upcoming launches in Dombivli and Karjat, we're not just creating housing, we're building holistic ecosystems that integrate affordability, sustainability, and connectivity. Our growth is rooted in a deep understanding of evolving urban aspirations, and we're committed to shaping spaces that reflect care, purpose, and long-term value."

"Our growth has been built on clarity of purpose and strong financial governance," said Mr. Salim Desai, Director, UniMax World. "We are entering an exciting phase of consolidation and expansion. Navi Mumbai continues to offer immense opportunity, and UniMax is well-positioned to lead with quality, compliance, and long-term value creation."

At UniMax World, the philosophy of creating joyful spaces and happy communities lies at the heart of every decision. Guided by the core belief that real estate should not just be built but thoughtfully crafted, the company is deeply committed to enriching lives through purpose-driven design, sustainable technologies, and ethical practices. The tagline "Thoughtfully Yours" encapsulates this commitment--whether it's for customers, employees, or stakeholders--ensuring every project is aligned with joy, care, and long-term value. From vibrant neighbourhoods to integrated living experiences, UniMax World continues to build more than homes--it builds happiness and a sense of belonging.

About UniMax World

UniMax World is a forward-thinking real estate enterprise based in Navi Mumbai. Since 2016, the company has been redefining urban living by delivering residential, commercial, and industrial spaces designed around people, purpose, and progress. Every UniMax project is driven by sustainability, innovation, and empathy, to build joyful communities that stand the test of time. With a robust pipeline and leadership that blends integrity with vision, UniMax World is shaping the future of thoughtful living in the MMR.

Mr. Israil Shaikh, an alumnus of IIM Bengaluru, brings over 12 years of expertise in business development, project execution, and strategic leadership. Under his guidance, UniMax has delivered multiple high-quality projects such as Codename Pehla Ghar, UniMax Rise, Happy Home, and Harmony, with more than 2000 homes and commercial units planned in upcoming developments. Adding to the strategic vision is Mr. Salim Desai, Director, who brings three decades of cross-sectoral experience in corporate finance, M&A, digital transformation, and team building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)