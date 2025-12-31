New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a six-lane greenfield access-controlled Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot corridor in Maharashtra on BOT (Toll) Mode with a project length of 374 km with a total capital cost of Rs.19,142 crore.

This project will provide connectivity to important regional cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur connecting to Kurnool, as indicated in the map.

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan' Faces Censor Trouble: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Suggested Multiple Cuts, Dialogues Muted; Trailer Likely To Drop on January 2, 2026.

This infrastructure is a significant step to facilitate integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle.

The greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot is proposed to be connected to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Vadhawan port interchange, Agra-Mumbai corridor at Nashik at junction with NH-60 (Adegaon) and Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri (near Nashik).

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Shares Crash 15% Despite Cabinet Freezing INR 87,695 Crore AGR Dues; Big Relief to Vi Below Market Expectations.

The proposed corridor will provide through connectivity from west coast to east coast.

From Chennai port end, 4-lane corridors are already in progress from Chennai to Hasapur (MH Border) via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadappa and Kurnool (700 km long), a release said.

The primary purpose of the proposed access-controlled six-line greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency and is expected to reduce travel time by 17 hours and reduce the travel distance by 201 km.

Nashik - Akkalkot (Solapur) connectivity will improve logistics efficiency for freight originating and terminating at major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes of Kopparthy and Orvakal. Nashik - Talegaon Dighe part of the section also addresses the requirement for development of Pune-Nashik Expressway, as identified by NICDC as a part of proposed new Expressway being taken up by the State Government of Maharashtra.

The project provides high-speed corridor designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs.

Importantly, the project will enhance the basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts.

The 6-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor with close tolling, supporting average vehicular speeds of 60 km/h with design speed of 100 km/h.

This will reduce the overall travel time to approximately 17 hours (reduce by 45% from 31 hours), while offering safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles.

The project will generate about 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet today approved the widening and strengthening of existing 2-Lane to 2-Lane with Paved Shoulder from Km 68.600 to Km 311.700 of NH-326 in the State of Odisha under NH(O) on EPC mode

The total capital cost for the project is Rs.1,526.21 crore, which includes a civil construction cost of Rs.966.79 crore.

The upgradation of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput. Improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region's inclusive growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)