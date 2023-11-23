Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): The 77th Annual Technical Meeting of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM-ATM 2023) and the National Metallurgists Award (NMA) ceremony were inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Secretary of the Ministry of Steel, Nagendra Nath Sinha.

The Indian Institute of Metals, renowned for showcasing advancements in the metal industry, organized this three-day event from November 22nd to November 24th.

The meeting included an International Symposium on "Sustainable Transformations in Metal Industries" and was hosted by the Angul, Sambalpur, and Bhubaneswar Chapters of IIM in collaboration with Hindalco Industries Ltd and KIIT Deemed To Be University.

Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste expressed confidence in achieving the set target of 300 by 2023, attributing the steel sector's substantial improvement to initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. He highlighted the industry's growth and the positive impact on the country's progress.

Kulaste said, "The target that we have set till 2023 is a target of 300, I think that we will fulfil it and as per the requirement of people, we have improved it a little more, I think that we have a possibility, After getting our pass, the steel sector in the country has improved a lot, there are schemes like PLI and more, due to which there is a lot of growth".

Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste highlighted the steel industry's remarkable 20 per cent annual growth, emphasizing Odisha's leading role in the country.

Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha noted that Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are the highest steel producers, placing India in the second position globally.

Speaking about the National Metallurgist Awards, Sinha explained the recognition of scientists, innovators, and technologists, promoting competition in metallurgical fields.

Sinha said, "There are scientists, there are innovators, there are technologists, there is a competition among them and it announces national metallurgist awards and every year 5 people are selected in which there is a lifetime award, there is a national metallurgist award, there is a young scientist award. One who works in the field of the environment - one who works in the field of metals, in this way total of 5 awards are given and the purpose of this is to help and encourage those who work in these areas in the country. So that new technologies can be invented and through us the industry can further improve its progress".

The awards, including a lifetime award, national metallurgist award, and young scientist award, aim to encourage progress in environmental and metal-related technologies. (ANI)

